AUBURNDALE, Fla. — With its season back home in jeopardy, Beloit College’s baseball team seems determined to make the most of its spring season.
The Buccaneers hiked their winning streak to five with a 6-2 rout of Nebraska Wesleyan in the RussMatt Invitational Thursday morning.
The team still has three games to play in Florida before returning to the Midwest. Its first action at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium was to be a doubleheader with Wisconsin Lutheran on March 22, but the College has suspended all athletic contests both home and away at the conclusion of the spring trip until March 30.
The Athletic Department has stated that more information will be posted regarding the season when available.
Thursday, the Bucs (5-1) received an outstanding pitching performance from starter Danny Belling (1-1). The right-hander struck out 10 and walked just one, scattering six hits in eight innings of shutout work. Relievers Zachary Miller and Kaiya Nishino finished the contest.
The Bucs scored a run in the fourth inning. Mitch Campbell belted a one-out double and took third on a single by Austin De La Cruz. Drew Freitag’s long flyout to center field drove in Campbell.
The Bucs tacked on three runs in the sixth inning, courtesy of four hits and two Nebraska Wesleyan errors. Beloit extended the lead to 5-0 in the seventh when Nick Schmidt doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Bronson Balholm.
Nishino hit an RBI single in the eighth inning for a 6-0 lead. Nebraska Wesleyan’s Draven Ray belted a two-run homer in the ninth left the final score 6-2.
Tyler Lunsford led the Bucs’ offense, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. De La Cruz went 2-for-3.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs continue play a doubleheader against Crown College starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Beloit will wrap up play in Florida against Penn State Abington Saturday at 8 a.m.
