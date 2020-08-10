ROCKFORD—In 1991, Howard Spearman was a junior trying to land a starting position on the Beloit Memorial High School football team.
“I started out as probably the third defensive end,” he said. “They really didn’t know where to place me. Toward the end of two-a-day practices, Coach (John) Heineke put together his starting offense and piece-mealed together a defense. He said if we could stop the offense from scoring we didn’t have to do the conditioning drills, the Pittsburghs I really hated, at the end of practice.
“So four plays in-a-row I was in on the tackle and we stopped them. After that I had a starting position going into the first week of the season and I kept it.”
For two seasons, in fact. He was voted Most Improved by the end of that first season helping the Purple Knights win the Big Eight title. He earned All-Big Eight Honorable Mention. The following season, with the Knights earning runnerup honors, he was First Team All-Big Eight.
So Spearman proved early on he was a really smart kid.
Today he’s obviously a smart man. Recently, the Rock Valley College Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Howard J. Spearman as the college’s eighth president.
“I’m thankful the Board has put their trust in me,” he said. “I look forward to leading the campus and engaging the community. It’s an honor to once again be a part of the Golden Eagle family.”
Spearman returns to RVC where he previously worked in several leadership roles from 2011-2019, including Vice President and Associatd Vice President. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Student Affairs and Chief Student Services Officer for Madison College. He has also held roles in higher education at UW-Milwaukee and UW-Oshkosh, where he received his Bachelor’s and Masters. He has a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Cardinal Stritch University,
Spearman, who begins his duties at RVC on Sept. 1, says he nurtured his leadership skills as a Purple Knight.
“I played football for Coach Heineke and basketball for Coach (Gene) Van Galder, who was all business, too,” Spearman said. “I learned what it meant to be a successful student and successful athlete. You were expected to be an ambassador for the school. I think it forced me to communicate with people from all walks of like and all experiences and backgrounds.”
Another mentor during his time on the football field was Dr. Carlton Jenkins, who over the summer was named …
“Dr. Jenkins worked with the defense and he was a real inspirational guy,” Spearman said. “He really pushed me.”
Spearman was a difference maker for the Knights. As a junior, he had blocked a punt, caused a fumble and recovered two others, posted a pair of sacks and was credited with four hurries. As a senior, he caused two fumbles and recovered five. He blocked a punt, had 5 ½ sacks, four knockdowns and intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Spearman helped the Knights down previously unbeaten Hartland Arrowhead, 20-13, in a first-round WIAA playoff game, ending an 0-for-5 streak in the playoffs. He also remembers what Heineke said after they followed that game with a rough 14-12 loss to Sun Prairie in the second round.
“We were all crying afterward and nobody really wanted to hear it, but Coach Heineke told us how that was such a valuable experience for all of us,” Spearman said. “You have to be able to handle failures and successes the right way. You have to learn from each. I found that so true as I navigated my career path. Sports really helped me with that.
“It also helped develop my work ethic on and off the field. I played two sports and I worked hard in them. I worked hard in the classroom and I was very active in community. Sometimes I wonder how I juggled it all. At the time, you just do it. It’s part of your daily life. I was wrestling in ninth grade and I had to walk from Aldrich to Memorial for practice. Afterward, I’d jog home. I didn;’t even think about that developing my work ethic. I just did it.
“I do know by the time I went to UW-Oshkosh I was sure prepared for it.”
Spearman played strong safety on the football team and discovered what he wanted to do in life.
Rock Valley College is known for its successful athletic programs. His goal will be to see they succeed in class, too.
“I always tell kids that you have to remember you are a student first and an athlete second,” he said. “You need goals in both. Athletics can certainly help you in so many ways. It’s a gateway to see other aspects of life and experience. It helps you develop time management skills. It helps you focus. It helps you develop accountability. If you’re an athlete you are so used to dealing with conflict and challenges that you don’t even know it, but you’re integrating the strategies that make you succeed off the court or field into your daily life so you can succeed there as well.”