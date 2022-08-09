Bears-Smith Trade Request Football

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith speaks at a news conference. Smith is requesting a trade, saying the team has not negotiated in good faith.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles plans to continue to work for a contract extension with linebacker Roquan Smith instead of his request to be traded.

Smith, who is under contract through the 2022 season, is staging a “hold-in” and attending practices without actually practicing until he gets an extension, but Tuesday he made public an official request for a trade.

