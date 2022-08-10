Bears-Smith Trade Request Football

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith speaks at a news conference in Lake Firest, Ill. Smith is requesting a trade, saying the team has not negotiated in good faith.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)—The Chicago Bears’ standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand.

It was unclear if the Bears took him off the list because of a potential contract extension or trade, or to fine him for missing practices.

