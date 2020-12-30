OK, so two incredibly important things happened over the last week. First, the Bears won while Arizona lost, setting up my true nightmare scenario where the Bears have to beat the Packers to get into the playoffs. Yes the Rams could beat Arizona again but their QB has a broken thumb so I’m not counting on that.
The other is that my daughter was born. Obviously both are incredibly significant moments in my life that I’ll remember forever. I’ll touch on my daughter next week when she’s actually opening her eyes and not just sleeping all day. However, it has given me a reason to sit on the couch and watch Marvel movies for the last week, which has been pretty great.
But back to the more pressing issue. Everything fell exactly into place. The Packers, Saints, and Seahawks all won, so nobody clinched the top seed. Arizona lost while the Bears won, putting Chicago into the 7th seed. All the Bears have to do is beat Green Bay and they are in.
I...I can’t believe this happened. Of all the things...this is how my NFL season will end with Aaron Rodgers cementing another MVP while throwing for four first half touchdowns against the Bears? What did I do to deserve this punishment?
Could the Bears win? I mean, sure. The Jets have won two in a row. They absolutely could win this game. And I’m going to spend the rest of this column talking myself into it.
First, Mitch has been better. He’s still Mitch and throws 1-2 horrible passes a game but that’s better than the 3-4 horrible passes he used to throw a game right? He’s been excellent against the blitz lately, too, and we all know how Pettine loves to blitz. Maybe Mitch can put together his career game, which would be about 300 yards, 3 TDs, and no picks. Please God no picks. Please.
The run game has really been clicking lately with the new look offensive line. David Montgomery has been a top 10 back for the last month or so and the Packers have some issues on defense. The Bears can control the clock with Montgomery and keep the game close. I like this so far.
The Bears used to hang their hat on their defense but it’s been missing in action lately. The return of Jaylon Johnson would help tremendously but really it’s all about the pass rush, which means it’s all about Khalil Mack. Robert Quinn is a bust that the Bears are stuck with for another season or two. But this game is all about Mack and the pressure he can get on Rodgers. I mean, sacks are great, but forcing him to stay in the pocket and throw early or late is what the Bears need, which means Hicks and Nichols need to have outstanding games as well.
The Bears likely need a turnover to win this game—specifically a turnover deep in Green Bay territory. Rodgers doesn’t give it up often, but perhaps with the holidays having just happened, he will be sad that no one in his family called him because he ostracized them years ago, and it will lead to a slip up.
Look, the Bears need to play a near perfect game to beat Green Bay. Early weather forecasts are cold but clear for Sunday, which means there won’t be any AJ Dillon is the next Gale Sayers talk since the guy had done nothing up to that point in the season. Can the Bears play a near-perfect game? Yes. Will they? Find out below.
• Miami at Buffalo: The Dolphins win and they are in. The Bills have already won the division and probably rest some players, including Stefon Diggs and hopefully Josh Allen. This hands the Dolphins a nice win and a playoff berth along with the Texans first round pick next year, which is likely in the top 5. That’s pretty nice! DOLPHINS 27, BILLS 14.
• Baltimore at Cincinnati: The Ravens win and they are in, which means they won’t pull any punches against the Bengals. I would not want to play the Ravens in the playoffs—Lamar can take over a game and knock you out before you even know it. I’d be worried if I were an AFC team facing Baltimore round 1. RAVENS 31, BENGALS 20.
• Pittsburgh at Cleveland: The Browns are also in a win-and-your-in scenario, which is great news since the Steelers have already won the division and aren’t really playing for much. They may rest some starters as well, though I don’t think there is much love-loss between these two games so maybe the Steelers would want to knock them out of the playoffs, too. BROWNS 27, STEELERS 20.
• Minnesota at Detroit: Oh these teams are still playing? I guess I’ll pick the Vikings but man, brutal game to have to watch. Thankfully there are good playoff games on during this time slot. VIKINGS 27, LIONS 23.
• NY Jets at New England: The Jets could end the season on a three-game win streak. That’s incredible. The Patriots are bad...very bad. I’ll take the Jets just because it’s more fun. JETS 27, PATRIOTS 17.
• Dallas at NY Giants: If either of these teams win and Washington loses, they will win the division. There is so much on the line here but man, these are two bad football teams. I think the Cowboys can score more efficiently, so I’ll take them, but yuck. Just yuck. COWBOYS 27, GIANTS 17.
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay is in and can’t get the top seed, so I’ll assume that they sit some starters here. The Falcons showed a lot of pluck against the Chiefs and will be playing for pride here while the Bucs prepare for games that matter. FALCONS 27, BUCCANEERS 13.
• Las Vegas at Denver: Another doesn’t matter game. The Broncos are struggling on offense and the Raiders at least have Darren Waller, so I’ll take the Raiders but I do not care. RAIDERS 30, BRONCOS 20.
• Indianapolis at Jacksonville: The Colts need a win and a Titans loss or a win and a loss by either the Ravens, Browns, or Dolphins. I think the Colts get the win but I’m not sure they get the other side of it. COLTS 27, JAGUARS 13.
• LA Chargers at Kansas City: The Chiefs locked in their bye so expect starters to sit and rest, which means the Chargers get the W. CHARGERS 28, CHIEFS 10.
• Arizona at LA Rams: Even though he’s been bad, a healthy Goff likely swings this game to the Rams for me. But since he’s likely out with a broken thumb, I just can’t see how they score. Sean McVay is a mad scientist, but I don’t think he’s mad enough to score with John Wolford at QB. CARDINALS 23, RAMS 14.
• Seattle at San Francisco: The 49ers did the Bears a huge favor with a win last week but Seattle still has life for the number 1 seed so they will be going all out. Expect the Seahawks to roll. SEAHAWKS 34, 49ERS 13.
• New Orleans at Carolina: The Saints also have life for the top seed so expect a quick and decisive win. However, if the Saints see the Packers up big early on Chicago, they may pull their starters to rest for next week. Will that happen? Who knows...SAINTS 30, PANTHERS 17.
• Tennessee at Houston: The Titans need a win and they win the division. The Texans need a win to keep the Dolphins from a top 5 pick. I think one team is probably playing for a bit more than the other. TITANS 31, TEXANS 20.
• Washington at Philadelphia: If the Mascot-less ones can win, they win the division. At 7-9. Ew. The Eagles don’t have a shot but Jalen Hurts is playing to win the starting job next year. I’m taking the Eagles in a little surprise upset here, making the Cowboys the NFC East champs. EAGLES 28, WASHINGTON 27.
• Green Bay at Chicago: Come on, you know who I’m picking here. BEARS 72, PACKERS 0.