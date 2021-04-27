This Thursday is the NFL draft, one of my favorite days of the year. And, shockingly, the Bears actually have a first round pick! After dealing the last two first rounders for Khalil Mack (working out well!), Chicago is back in the first round at pick 20. It’s a good spot if you are a piece or two away from making the next step!
The Bears, however, are a staircase away from reaching the next step. They still need a quarterback. And a corner. And a wide receiver. And a tackle (or two). Maybe a guard. There are many holes to fill and only one first round pick. What does that mean?
I think they want to do something stupid. Maybe something really stupid. But I don’t think, thankfully, that the rest of the NFL will let them.
Here is what I mean. The Bears need a quarterback. Desperately. There are five projected in the first round: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, and Justin Fields.
Three will be gone by the third pick after San Fran traded up a couple weeks ago. That leaves two left starting at pick four and the Bears sitting at 20, likely have to jump a number of teams for either Trey Lance or Justin Fields (I’m predicting Mac Jones to Niners...which is an awful pick).
Between the Bears and that fourth pick are seven teams that could draft a QB (Atlanta, Detroit, Carolina, Denver, Philadelphia, New England, and Washington) not to mention Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, or New Orleans behind Chicago.
I think the Bears desperately want to deal up for a QB, but I don’t think they have the ammunition to get into the top 10 where they probably need to be if they want one. But I’ll break down each team, just in case.
Atlanta could take a QB in waiting, probably Trey Lance if he’s available, and have him sit behind Matt Ryan. But Ryan’s cap hit for 2022 is $48 million and his dead cap is $40 million, so I’m guessing the Falcons are stuck with him and will try to give him a weapon like Kyle Pitts instead.
Detroit just traded for Jared Goff, getting an extra first round pick back to take on his terrible contract. While I think the Lions should take a QB, I don’t think they will. They will try to build around Goff (which will fail), and be back looking for a quarterback again in 2022 or 2023.
The Panthers just traded for Sam Darnold, who might be good? But probably not? I mean, who knows because the Jets are such a black hole for QBs, and I know something about black holes for QBs. I feel bad for Wilson already. Anyway, I don’t think they take a QB either and will try to give Darnold a weapon to see if he can be their future.
Denver absolutely can and should take a QB. My hometown Broncos have too many weapons to let Drew Lock drive their offense off Pike’s Peak again. They would be a good fit for Mac Jones or Justin Fields because they need a QB to play right away, so if Jones slips, I’d guess the Broncos try to move up for him.
The Eagles just took Jalen Hurts in the second round, so initially I’d say no. However, their new head coach said it will be an open competition for the starting job. Right now, the QBs on the roster are Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco. That’s about as open as a Geri’s Burgers right now. The Eagles should give Hurts a chance and, if they need to, come back next year for a QB.
The Patriots need a QB. Badly. Cam Newton did some great things last year, but he is not a great quarterback any longer. They need someone to develop who would sit behind Cam for a year (Trey Lance) and learn from the best coach in sports history.
Washington could take a QB after acquiring Fitzmagic this offseason, but I think once again, they take a player who will help as they try to win the NFC East while they still can.
Based on my calculations, three QBs go in the top 3 and two more by pick 15. If the Bears want to get one of those QBs, they have to get ahead of New England and/or Denver, which means jumping anywhere from 6 to 12 spots up in the draft. Six is obviously much easier to stomach, but I don’t really like either scenario.
However, if the Bears have to trade for a QB, make it Justin Fields. I don’t want a project in Trey Lance, and I don’t want a QB who had NFL players surrounding him at literally almost every position at Alabama because how do you know if he’s good or he was just made to look good?
I don’t trust OSU quarterbacks but if the Bears need to make a move, the guy who runs under a 4.5 40 could work out since drafting him means our tackles stink and he will need to run for his life.
My ideal scenario, as it is almost every year, is trading back, acquiring more picks, drafting a corner, tackle, and/or wide out with our early picks. It would be smart to get another running back in there, too, since the last thing our team can afford to do is pay David Montgomery a big contract.
The Bears have big problems and while I’d love to hit on a QB, I don’t think this year they can afford to get one. Roll with Dalton, surround him with a better o-line, a top 10 running game, and a solid defense. If the team does well, great! They can give him another year. If it stinks, they are picking top 10 anyway and can get a QB next year. I hear there’s a good one from North Carolina.