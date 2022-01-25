BELOIT—Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard is moving on after six years at the helm for the Purple Knights.
Beard has accepted the position of athletic director at McHenry High School in McHenry, Ill., though he plans to continue working for Beloit Memorial through some point in May.
Beard, who lives in Loves Park, said he was impressed with what he saw when he visited McHenry recently for his interview.
“It’s a very impressive school,” Beard said. “They just completed a $55 million renovation, and they have put a ton of resources into their STIM (science, technology and mathematics) program. They have a vision for their athletic department that from their superintendent to their principal very much matched the direction I wanted to go in. They have incredible support from their community, and what they want from their athletic director is exactly what I want to do.”
Beard said despite some frustrations, he will look back fondly at his time in Beloit.
“I’m proud of the fact that we now have a real social media presence,” Beard said. “We have a better website that people can turn to and get information from. We’ve increased our branding. The things that we could directly control, I think we did really well.
“The other thing we’ve done is diversify our coaching staff. We’ve got a good number of female coaches and we’ve got a variety in terms of ethnicity. Those things are important.”
Beard said the struggles of many programs on the field are difficult to fix overnight.
“From a wins and losses standpoint, I don’t think that’s something an athletic director can do by himself,” Beard said. “I wasn’t able to turn things around from that angle. But I’ll say this, working with the administration we have in place now (Superintendent Dan Keyser and BMHS principal Emily Pelz) has been great. They’ve really helped to stabilize things around here, and that’s going to be huge for the next athletic director who comes in here.
“When I first started, that part of it was a revolving door. That made it very difficult when we were trying to move things forward. Now that we’ve got those two in place, we’ve been able to overhaul the feeder system, start a Junior Knights program and have some continuity between the youth and the high school. But we still need more help to get those things done. You can’t have five people doing all the work.”
Beard said the next AD will have a foundation from which to work.
“I like to think that the next person will be starting at a better place than I started from,” Beard said. “The next person can come in, look at what we have going, and move it forward the best way they see fit. They aren’t starting things from the ground up. There’s a foundation here, and there’s a ton of potential in everything we have. This could be a special place, and we all see that.’
Beard mentioned the success of three programs as highlighting the current department.
“I think you can look at boys soccer, girls basketball and football as three definitely positive things,” Beard said. “Soccer was in the sectional finals, and coach (Brian) Denu has always done a great job with them. And then you look at girls basketball, which is doing things in the first year that nobody thought they could do. And football, nobody though they’d be playing their final game with a chance to go to the playoffs.
“What those programs show is that it can be done here. Everybody wants to go to state right away, but the reality is it’s a process, and these three programs have things in place to continue having success. If we just continue to move forward, other programs will catch up and have success, too. We just need to continue with that positive mindset.”
That change might include a move to the Southern Lakes Conference, a move that has brought decidedly mixed reactions from current coaches and staff.
“I will just say that change can be a good thing,” Beard said. “Just because you are going into a new conference doesn’t mean you’re all of a sudden going to win a bunch of titles. We’d have to work just as hard as we did in the Big Eight. But this would be a chance to build some new rivalries and traditions. To be honest, the current generation isn’t really connected to what might have happened 30 years ago. They aren’t connected with that. This is a chance to go into the future that they can make. We would just have to embrace it and prepare for it, and do our best to compete in that conference.”
They will be doing it without Beard, who withstood several changes in administration, coaching turnover (he stepped in and coached girls basketball for a season) and school board chaos to provide effective leadership.