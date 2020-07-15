BELOIT—Beloit Memorial High School Athletic Director Joel Beard presented an update on how athletics might open to the School District of Beloit Board of Education Tuesday night.
The Board chose to hold off on approving his plan until the fall reopening plans for students are determined.
Beard described the Board’s decision to not allow in-person contact between coaches and players “just a bump in the road.”
“Obviously it’s a little disappointing, but I totally understand where they are coming from and I’m on board with it,” Beard said. “Safety comes first. We want to make sure we do everything we possibly can do to keep our kids and our coaches safe.”
Beard said coaches will have to determine how using virtual methods they can keep their athletes active.
“We’ll try to be creative and see what we can come up with,” Beard said. “We’re not looking that as a negative thing. It’s just a bump in the road and we’ll move forward from here. We’ll stay positive and we will keep connecting with our kids and keep them engaged until the point we are able to get back together.”
Beard hopes Beloit’s student-athletes stay positive and continue to work on their own.
“I don’t think it would be a good idea for us to not do anything and then at the end of the day, we might have fall sports,” he said. “In my mind and in our coaches’ minds, if there is a chance, we’re going to be prepared for it and ready for it. We don’t want to be behind when that opportunity comes.”
Beard said he has kept in contact with other athletic directors in the Big Eight Conference as well as in the Stateline area.
“We’ve been exchanging information and we’re in the same mind-set,” he said. “Most of the conference is in Dane County and I believe they are closed down until the end of July I believe. We’re just going to make sure we’re doing things the right way and keeping everyone safe.
“As a conference, we want a family coming down from Madison to Beloit to feel as safe as a Beloit family attending a game in Madison. We all have to be on the same page.”