BELOIT—Joel Beard believes he’s found the right man for the Beloit Memorial football job.
At least the right one for this spring.
Beard said Beloit Memorial graduate Brad Dement will bring several positive attributes to the table in this odd spring football season that begins with the first practice on March 8.
“Brad is a really passionate guy, and he’s passionate about Beloit Memorial,” Beard said. “He’s got a lot of football knowledge, and the fact that he has ties to this school and the community is really important. We need to make sure that the people who are here want to be here. The spring season, this makes it really tough. We had to start looking for someone to lead the program, and I’m not going to say we had to limit the search, but kids needed to know right away who was going to be their coach.”
Beard said that although Dement carried the interim title for now, he would be considered for the full-time job that would begin with the traditional season in the fall.
The Knights’ program is in the running for least successful in the state since the turn of the century. Beloit has cycled through several coaches while failing to make the playoffs every season since 1999.
“We’ve got to get the football program going, and we’re having to start from scratch,” Beard said. “As an athletic director, this is something that’s really important to me. We need to make sure we have the right people in place, and then set them up for success so our students can be successful. We want our kids to have a great experience playing high school football. You hear people all the time talking about what a great time they had while they were playing. We want that for our kids, too.”
The team has been conducting contact days for the last two-plus weeks, along with working viritually, and Beard said things are going very well.
“The kids that we have here have been working extremely hard, and they’ve been doing a great job following all the protocols,” Beard said. “We’ve been going through the installation phase of the offense and defense, and it’s been going great. The important thing is that we’re doing what we can to give these kids an opportunity to play this spring. We are in the very early stages of rebuilding this football program.”
Beard said that there are many reasons why the program has failed to turn it around in the past two-plus decades.
“There are so many different layers to having a successful football program,” Beard said. “It’s unique from other sports because of the size of the team and the systems that are run. If we are going to breathe life back into the program, we have to be intentional about it, and can’t be afraid to think out of the box. We’ve got to engage the students and get into the community so our kids are excited about playing.”
• NOTES: Beard said both basketball teams are practicing every day, but started too late to schedule games. The boys and girls volleyball programs have been holding contact days, and can begin official practice Monday. The first swim meet will take place Friday and Saturday, and will be live-streamed on the school’s YouTube site.
Beard said bringing students back to school could also help rejuvenate enthusiasm for sports.
“I hope it’s something we can do safely,” Beard said. “The district administration and school board are going to do what’s best for everyone. I can tell you that just having the students in their different activities, whether it be sports, band, orchestra, choir, that’s been great, and I think bringing everyone back would allow some kids to get further engaged with the school.”
As of right now, no spectators are allowed for swimming, and that is also the plan for volleyball. Beard said that is subject to change in the future.