SOUTH BELOIT—Mike Townsend squinted at his laptop screen in the back of the bar at Viking Lanes Sunday night.
Townsend, the president of the Greater Beloit Bowling Council and longtime organizer of the Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament, scrolled down a spreadsheet that listed the participants in the 2021 edition of the tournament.
He kept scrolling and scrolling until finally reaching the bottom.
“180,” Townsend said finally. “That’s the final number. It’s kind of crazy. I didn’t see that coming, but I guess the word has gotten out. We’ve got quite a few out of town bowlers, and that just happens through word of mouth.”
The first round of qualifying for the five-day tournament happened at Viking Lanes Sunday with an afternoon shift and an evening shift.
As the work week starts Monday, the bowlers will move to early evening and late evening shifts.
Tod Kjell, owner of a pair of Culver’s franchises in Belvidere and the major sponsor of the event, said it was good to see the event return to normalcy after a funky 2020.
“We’ve run this from the 26th of December to the 30th for decades,” Kjell said. “It’s cool to get back to it. We wondered how many we would have. We switched up the format last time and put it all on weekends, so we thought maybe people would’ve liked that more and numbers would have been down. But to have 180, that’s great.
“The only division that’s down is the women’s division, which has only 10. But we’re still going to keep that a separate division. And we have 26 seniors, which is up from last year. There are a ton of scratch bowlers, and there are a ton of new bowlers. People are coming from all over now. We’ve got some from the Milwaukee area, and some from down south a little bit. There’s probably more out-of-towners than locals, and that’s just fine.”
Kjell said he had a solid start but is looking to improve.
“I left a lot of spares out there, and that’s definitely not something I’ve been doing,” Kjell said. “We had a tournament earlier this month and I shot in the 1200’s, so I just need to cleang things up.”
Defending scratch champion Jonathan Donovan didn’t get off to the best of starts on night one, but said the BDN is an event that he loves to compete in.
“It’s a longevity thing,” Donovan said. “You can have really big scores for two or three games, but if you can’t keep it consistent, picking up spares and grinding out games, then you’re not going to score well. I didn’t score very well tonight, but there’s a lot of bowling left. This is one where you can have a bad block, but then come back, shoot a great score and have some others fall off a little bit, and you’re right back in the mix.
“Last year I was down going into the finals, but I was able to put together a really good block and catch up to the leaders. I’m not too worried about it right now. I’ve just got to make better shots tomorrow.”
Cameron Tyler, a Hononegah graduate and former standout bowler for the Indians, provided the highlight of the evening with a 300 game.
• NOTES: Qualifying will continue Monday and Tuesday nights. with the semifinals on Wednesday and the finals on Thursday.
Monday’s first session will begin at 5:30 p.m.