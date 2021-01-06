SOUTH BELOIT—COVID-19 prevented the 2020 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament from being held in December, but it won’t stop the event from being held at all.
In fact, the tournament field at Viking Lanes is fast approaching last year’s total of 138 bowlers.
“It just goes to show you how much people want to get out and do some bowling after being shut down for so long,” Tournament Director Mike Townsend said.
The format of a total 20-game pinfall—10 qualifying games, five more in the semifinals and five in the finals—remains, but the 2020 event will be held over two weekends. Qualifying will be held this Saturday and Sunday, with shifts at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Final qualifying squads will be held Friday, Jan. 15 at6 and 9:30 p.m., with the semifinals Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and the finals Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
All four 2019 champions will be back to defend their titles: Jeremy Drye in the Open Scratch Division, TJ Brickson in the Open Handicap, Rick Reynolds in Senior Scratch and Andrea Roeber in Women’s Scratch.
Townsend said 135 bowlers have signed up as of Tuesday morning. There are still squad times available and bowlers could register right up until Jan. 15, although they would have to bowl all 10 qualifying games that day.
“We picked up the most in the Scratch and Open divisions,” Townsend said. “We have over 60 scratch bowlers. We are down a bit in the women’s and senior divisions. We have a lot of new bowlers to the event and a lot of younger bowlers. We had quite a few bowlers from neighboring associations and even out of the area show interest.”
Townsend said some tournament regulars will miss the event for various reasons.
“Outside of the two-weekend formula I think some are missing because of injuries and others just haven’t been bowling because of COVID,” he said.
Townsend said safety protocols for the virus will be in place. Anyone entering the bowling center will have their temperature taken. Masks should be worn, although bowlers will not need to wear them while they are competing. There will also be sanitizing stations.
Culver’s of Belvidere, owned by past Senior champion Todd Kjell, returns as the event’s major sponsor. Another key sponsor is Trash Box Disposal of Beloit, owned by Lyle Schober.
Townsend said donations and a week-long 50-50 raffle will raise funds for the fund for the families of the victims at the recent shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.
• NOTES: Drye ended Ryan Griffin’s two-year reign as champion in the Open Scratch division with a 4,752 total in 2019. ...Roeber became a two-time winner, although in different divisions. She had won the Open Handicap division in 2018 and then used a 4,466 total to win the Women’s Scratch in last year’s event. ...The tournament has been held every year since 1926 with the exception of 1931-32-33.