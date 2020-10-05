BELOIT—I’d put it off long enough. Monday required a trip to the Beloit Daily News new residence downtown at the corner of Pleasant Street and Grand Avenue.
After all, I was already late in turning in my key to the old place.
The new digs are nice enough. There is the current colossal mess inevitable with any move. There are boxes, unassembled furniture and software both operational and waiting-to-be. But it will be nice and I’ll even eventually get over the fact I used to socialize in this place when it was Goody’s II in a previous life.
It’s been a crazy couple of months. Much of what the BDN had collected over 40-plus years in that tired structure on State Street couldn’t come with us. Hopefully, the really useful material we no longer have space for finds a great new home at the Beloit Historical Society.
Truth be told, I won’t really miss our old building that much. I won’t miss its weird carpeted walls, its lack of windows or the critters that used to visit because the overhead doors were open so often. I won’t miss the spotty internet or the weird noises that occurred whenever the air conditioning or heat kicked in.
Ironic that I should complain about noise. Newsrooms today are quiet, sterile places (even before COVID) compared to the BDN I stepped into in the late 1970s. Ash trays were within easy reach of every manual Royal typewriter. Rotary telephones were constantly ringing. Compared to today’s skeletal force, the BDN staff was an army of noisy reporters, regional editors, photographers, a darkroom technician and folks who even ran a newspaper “morgue” of information clipped from our pages.
There was also a production person named Terry Rose who physically pasted up the newspaper each day. I found him to be one of the most exasperating people I had to deal with and, looking back, one of the best. He was a perfectionist. Today everything is done electronically and it still couldn’t hold a candle to the consistency of Terry Rose.
I’m going to forget that crappy old building in no time. But I’m not going to forget people like Terry Rose.
Or Tim Sager. Tim was a pressman extraordinaire for decades before health issues forced him to retire. He worked with an out-of-date press that was never meant to run as much color photography and advertising as we tried to coax out of it. When something broke, the fix usually required fabrication because there were no longer parts available. Tim either had an answer or after a few choice words found someone who did. When he bled, he bled printer’s ink.
So people tell me I’m an OK photographer. But they didn’t see me when I was routinely destroying film by opening the back of cameras. Or nearly electrocuting myself with the old flash units trying to shoot a football game in a monsoon. I tried to be a sponge around talented photographers like Tom Holoubek and Evan Siegle and many others who were confident in their own ability and liked to see others succeed as well.
Sadly, some of my good friends at the BDN are no longer with us. Lori Harrison of accounting was always my date when it came to bowling fundraisers. I believe my wife was embarrassed to bowl with me (for good reason), but Lori Harrison always took pity on me and we always had a blast. Her kids went to Turner so she was also a terrific sounding board about anything dealing with the Trojans.
The late Bill Behling had been publisher in Beloit, was in Rhinelander when I arrived, but soon returned to his hometown. Other than rehire Ed Plaisted for a short spell, Behling’s direction of the paper and his devotion to the community were unrivaled. He was someone who commanded respect and when you received a compliment you knew you’d earned it. He was Lou Grant in real life.
Of course there have been many who longtime City Editor Clint Wolf simply calls “Sports Boys” and we spent many early morning hours and late evenings together in that newsroom.
It wasn’t all headlines and deadlines, though. Randy Ruef had a football and we used to break up the monotony—or writer’s block—running pass patterns between desks on Friday nights. Steve Clark would routinely hide his dip in a Mountain Dew bottle. Rob Lucas could make every morning into one long SNL skit. I really have had the good fortune of working with a long line of dedicated sports writers and great people, including current co-Sports Editor Josh Flickinger.
Guys like myself, Clint and Bill Barth are fossils when it comes to journalism. We’ll be the guys people ask about the old days of pica poles, counting characters to measure headlines and working at that old building the BDN once operated out of on State Street. If they ask me, I’m going to tell them about Terry Rose and Bill Behling.