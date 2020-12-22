SOUTH BELOIT — Like nearly everything else in 2020, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament.
The annual event will be delayed, but not canceled, Tournament Director Mike Townsend said Monday night.
“First and foremost I want to thank everyone involved with this tournament for their patience,” Townsend said. “It’s been a trying year in a lot of different ways and bowling has been a part of that.”
The venue for the tournament, Viking Lanes, has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. It will not reopen in time for the customary dates of the event starting the day after Christmas.
Townsend said efforts were made to move the tournament to over venues in the area, but instead, it will be held at Viking over two weekends in January.
The first two qualifying days will be Jan. 9-10 with squad shifts at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day. The final qualifying shifts at 6 and 9:30 p.m. will be held Jan. 15. Semifinals will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16 and the finals will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 17.
“There were no easy answers,” Townsend said. “We were struggling with what to do with the tournament and we didn’ make this decision lightly. We had to consider how far people would be willing to travel to bowl in the tournament and would there be enough entries to even hold it.
So we decided to postpone it and hold it at Viking.”
Townsend hopes the bowlers who had already signed up for the event will be able to work with the new dates.
We’re going to need everyone to get new squad times. Anyone who signed up who can’t make it will get their money refunded. Hopefully we can still make this tournament a huge success like it was last year when we had 138 entrants.”
The major sponsor of the event, Culver’s of Belvidere owner Todd Kjell, said he is adding an extra $1,000 to the prize fund as an added incentive.
There is competition in four divisions: Open Scratch, Open Handicap, Seniors and Women’s Scratch. The entry fee is $65. All entrants must bowl two qualifying squads of five games.
Bowlers may sign up at www.greaterbeloitusbc.com/events/2020-bdn-holiday-tournament.