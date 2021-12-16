SOUTH BELOIT—Nothing was normal about the 2020 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament at Viking Lanes, including the fact it ended up being held in 2021.
COVID-19 prevented the annual tourney from being held in December and also caused it to run over two weekends rather than the usual five-day format.
Despite the changes, it ended up being extremely popular with 166 bowlers competing for a record prize fund of $14,000.
All indications are that a return to normalcy this year won’t negatively impact numbers for the 2021 tourney. With two weeks to go before the Dec. 26-30 event, Tournament Director Mike Townsend says he already has 124 entries.
“I think I’ll still get a lot of entries, but more people are realizing if they want their preferred squad time they need to sign up early,” Townsend said. “I think when it’s all said and done we’re going to be close to last year. This is the most we’ve ever had to sign up this early.
“By Thanksgiving we had 52 entries and in the past we wouldn’t have any by that time.”
That alleviated some of the concerns Townsend had for the event, which has been held every year since 1926 with the exception of 1931-32-33. Long sponsored by the Daily News, its major sponsor today is Culvers of Belvidere, owned by past champion Todd Kjell. Another key sponsor is Trash Box Disposal of Beloit, owned by bowler Lyle Schober.
“Last year many of the bowling centers in the area were closed due to COVID,” Townsend said. “We were like the only game around and we got a lot of out-of-town entries. This year COVID is still here and we have to make sure we’re safe, but it isn’t the same as last year. We’re going back to tradition and the five-day format after Christmas. I think that’s the biggest change, going from two weekends in the last tournament.
“Since I really wasn’t sure of the reason for last year’s success, I was concerned about the numbers this year. So far it seems the interest is there regardless.”
The format of the tourney is a total 20-game pinfall—10 qualifying games, five more in the semifinals and five in the finals.
Qualifying squads will be held over three days (Dec. 26, Squad 1, 3:30 p.m.; Squad 2, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Squad 3, 5:30 p.m.; Squad 4, 9:30 p.m. and Dec. 28, Squad 5, 5:30 p.m.; Squad 6, 9:30 p.m.) with the semifinals Dec. 29 and the finals Dec. 30. Entries will close Dec. 28 or when there are no more spots available.
All four 2020 champions are expected back to defend their titles: Jonathan Donovan (Scratch Open), Andrea Brose (Scratch Women), Keith Kroll (Seniors) and Karl Neubauer (Handicap Open).
Brose, formerly Andrea Roeber, won the Open Handicap division in 2018 and has taken the Scratch Women’s the past two years. She dominated the last tourney, averaging 231.8 and rolling up 4,636 pins. She won by 290 pins over runnerup Sue Cabello and came within 62 of the all-time female record set by Jess Lesgonicz in 2010.
Donovan, a 20-year-old Beloiter, used a two-handed style to average 235.3 and won with a 4,706 total—54 more than Blaine Allred of Warrensville, Ill.
Keith Kroll finished with six straight strikes in a 209 game to post a 20-pin win over Rick Willard, 4,648-4,628.
Handicap Division champion Karl Neubauer posted a 216.7 average and had a 4,839 total with handicap for an 85-pin victory over Kyley Olson, 19. Kyley’s 17-year-old sister Kelsey took third.
There were a number of other younger bowlers competing and Hononegah senior Cameron Tyler, 17, was third in the Scratch Division.
“These younger bowlers are going to keep the sport popular,” Townsend said.