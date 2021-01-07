SOUTH BELOIT—The 2020 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament, which was expected to be held over the next two weekend at Viking Lanes, will be pushed back again, Tournament Director Mike Townsend said Thursday afternoon.
“The plan was to open the center this weekend for the tournament,” Townsend said. “That was until the one-week extension of the Phase 1 order by the governor yesterday as well as the unfortunate and senseless act of violence that recently took place at Don Carter Lanes, the sister center of Viking Lanes.
“The timing is just not tight to try and defy those orders with the microscope the owner of the center is currently under and with the opening date being only one week away.”
Townsend said bowlers who have entered but can’t make the new schedule for the tourney will receive a refund.
The new dates: Squad 1, Saturday, Jan. 16, 4 p.m.; Squad 2, Jan. 16, 8 p.m.; Squad 3, Jan. 17, 4 p.m.; Squad 4, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.; Squad 5, Jan. 22, 6 p.m.; Squad 6, Jan. 22, 9:30 p.m. Semifinals will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 and the finals will be at 6 p.m., Jan. 24.
Prior to the new dates, Townsend said he had over 140 entries for the 94th event. The major sponsor for the event is Culver’s of Belvidere, owned by Todd Kjell.