SOUTH BELOIT—Other than a three-year hiatus from 1931-33, the Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament has been held every winter since 1926.
Tournament Director Mike Townsend intends on doing everything he can to see that the streak continues.
While COVID-19 issues have currently closed the tournament’s intended venue, Viking Lanes, Townsend hopes it will reopen in time for the Dec. 26-30 event.
“We’re still planning the tournament as normal and hoping to be open by then,” Townsend said. “We’ll have a few possible backup plans in place if necessary.”
The tournament, with Culver’s of Belvidere the main sponsor, includes competition in four divisions: Open Scratch, Open Handicap, Seniors and Women’s Scratch. The entry fee is $65.
Last year, 138 bowlers competed for over $10,000 in prize money. The breakdown was $1,000 each to the Open Scratch and Open Handicap winners, $600 to the senior winner and $450 to the women’s winner.
Beloit USBC hosts the event, held over five days. Each participant bowls two shifts of five games in qualifying. There is a cut to the semifinals for five more games and another for the finals, which are also five games, leaving each final contestant with 20 games total.
There will be two shifts on both Dec. 26 and 27, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The final night of qualifying, on Dec. 28, is at 5:30 p.m. Semifinals on Dec. 29 are at 6:30 p.m. The finals are Dec. 30 at 6:30.
Jeremy Drye was the 2019 Open Scratch winner with a 4,752 total. Andrea Roeber (4,466) was the Women’s Scratch winner, while Rick Reynolds (4,714) was the Seniors champion and T.J. Brickson (4,945) took the Open Handicap division.