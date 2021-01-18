SOUTH BELOIT—Sue Cabello probably said it better than anyone in explaining why, after two delays, the Beloit Daily News 2020 Holiday Bowling Tournament will end up attracting even more bowlers this year than a year ago.
“Due to COVID every place has been closed and everyone just wants to get out and bowl,” she said after rolling a shift of qualifying Sunday at Viking Lanes. “When this tournament comes around, why wouldn’t you come out and bowl in it?”
Tournament Director Mike Townsend, who considered several scenarios after the annual event was delayed when Viking Lanes wasn’t open for its usual Dec. 26-29 slot, was pleasantly surprised by the numbers.
“It’s a huge turnout and I’m very thankful for the support the bowlers have given the tournament,” Townsend said. “As of (Monday morning) I only have six available slots left for Friday’s qualifying. We have 160 (total) bowlers.”
The tournament does look different, with spectators and even some of the bowlers wearing face coverings. The makeup of the field is different as well, with quite a few mainstays missing this one and their places being taken by outstanding bowlers from Rockford and elsewhere. There are more younger bowlers as well, including several from Hononegah High School, and a Rockford 15-year-old phenom named Jermarrion Simmons who was the protege of the late Jerome Woodfork, who’s in fifth place in the Scratch Division with a 2,257 score through 10 games. Woodfork, a Hall of Fame bowler from Rockford, died in the tragic shooting at Don Carter Lanes on Dec. 26, 2020.
Townsend said this year’s Daily News Tournament is like no other.
“The circumstances are so different,” Townsend said. “We had a number of local bowlers drop out when we had to reschedule. Some are also dealing with COVID. We’re glad, if they aren’t feeling well, to stay away from the center. We were lucky that we had a lot of people from the Rockford area and beyond who were so interested in bowling this year.”
Townsend said he’s happy to have all the new faces, but he realizes not everyone may be happy about it.
“I suppose it depends on who you talk to,” he said. “It’s a fine line between having the numbers to keep the tournament strong and bringing in so many top bowlers from outside the area that the local bowlers are discouraged and no longer want to enter. I’m not sure how this will play out, but I think there are just multiple reasons this year why we had some bowlers have to withdraw and others didn’t register. I think some just haven’t been bowling much because of the lost opportunities.”
Cabello knows first-hand about bowling centers having to close because of COVID-19 issues. She and her husband own B&B Bowl in Loves Park.
“We bowl in this tournament because we want to support the local centers,” she said. “Rob is also good friends with (major sponsor) Todd (Kjell) and that’s another reason we’re here.”
She certainly enjoyed herself while bowling her 11th career 300 game and first at Viking. She has the top 5-game women’s score.
“My goal is to reach the finals,” she said. “Really, I’m just out to have a good time. If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, why do it?”
There were plenty of other bowlers enjoying themselves, once they knocked off some rust. Two others rolled perfect games. Doug Byerley of Rockford turned the trick Saturday night and sits in second place in the Senior Division. Leader Keith Kroll, another friend of Kjell, traveled from Appleton to compete in the tournament and rolled his perfecto in his fifth game on the final shift Sunday night. He’s at 2,345 after 10 games and Byerley is at 2,337.
Byerley, 59, has an unbelievable 170 perfect games to his credit. That’s no misprint.
“I’ve had my fair share,” he said with a chuckle. “They’re all sanctioned. I bowled my first when I was 16.”
Byerley said a change in his work schedule at Chrysler allowed him to start bowling in the tournament last year.
“Before that I could never make the qualifying squads match up,” he said.
Like many of the bowlers it took him a while to find the groove.
“I’ve only bowled eight games since November and they were all on a Sport shot (oil pattern),” he said. “I had a bad start. I switched balls. In about the eighth frame of the second game I switched to my Prism and after adjusting to it going high, it worked out pretty well.”
The Senior Division is loaded with talent as Rockford standouts Tom Cree, defending champion Rick Reynolds and Ron Gwaltney, among others, all are in the hunt, along with Craig Keith and 2017 champion Gail Myers, Jr.
In the Scratch Division, Jonathan Donovan had a 782 after three games (277, 259, 246) and went on to lead with a 2,384 total. Runnerup so far is Blaine Allred, at 2,297. Roscoe native and UW-Whitewater bowler Brandon Mooney is third at 2,289. Janesville native Duncan Brose, the 2016 champion, is fourth at 2,264 followed by newcomer Simmons.
Defending champion Jeremy Drye finds himself in 28th place at 2,012. Twenty-seven Scratch bowlers still have to roll their second five-gave squad of qualifying this Friday night, including Rob Cabello (1,122 so far). At least another 13 will bowl all 10 of their qualifying games Friday.
Past champion Jen Carpenter is the lone bowler to have rolled all of her 10 qualifying games. Cabello had the best 5-game block (1,122) and while the field is smaller this year, it’s highly competitive with the likes of Jenny Wonders (1,065), Jennifer Kinder (1,062) and Kim Jensen (1,020). Last year’s champ, Andrea Brose (she was Roeber last year, before marrying Scratch bowler Duncan Brose) has yet to throw a ball.
As for the Handicap Division, Kelsey Olson leads with a 2,404 total, followed by Matt Mullranin, who when he wasn’t helping tabulate tourney results found time to roll 2,379. Rounding out the top five are 2015 champion Josh Schlegel (2,338), Jessica Huthison (2,332) and Kevin Kline (2,332).
• CULVER CARDS: Kjell’s Culvers of Belvidere is awarding every bowler who rolls a 300 game or 800 series with a $25 gift card to the restaurant. He also is donating $25 to the fund for victims of the recent shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.
Townsend is also running a weeklong raffle with half the proceeds going to the victims of the shooting. To donate, go to the Greater Beloit USBC Facebook page and message Townsend or see him at the tournament.
• HIGH ROLLERS: In addition to the three 300s, a number of other high scores were bowled over the weekend. In the Handicap Division, Greg Weldon rolled a 288, Schlegel a 279, Joe Zummo Jr. and Brad Zimmerman each a 268 and Kevin Kline a 267.
In the Scratch Division, Dustin Swenson had a 290, James Beasley a 289, Ken Brazee a 289 and a 266, Brandon Gustin and Mike Huntley each had a 279, Donovan a 277, Travis Alexander a 275, Jerry Simmons a 269, Devon Boeck a 268, Robb Nippa a 265 and Jeremiah Jones a 264.
The Senior Division also provided plenty of high scores. Byerley had a 278 to go with his 300. Tom Cree had a 279 and a 268. Craig Keith also had a 268. Ron Gwaltney had a 268 and 267. Myers had a 279 and 2011 winner Dennis Muth had a 269.
For the women, Tiffany Nelson had a 278 and Jennifer Kinder a 269.
• LEADING THE WAY: Here are the top 10 scores in each division so far, with bowlers who have completed 10 games of qualifying:
Handicap Division—Kelsey Olson, (scores with handicap) 1,187, 1,217, 2,404; Matt Mullranin, 1,107, 1,272, 2,379; Josh Schlegel, 1,245, 1,093, 2,338; Jessica Hutchison, 1,110, 1,222, 2,332; Kevin Kline 1,218, 1,113, 2,331; Greg Weldon, 1,133, 1,181, 2,314; Adam Keith, 1,118, 1,189, 2,307; Kim Foster, 1,159, 1,147, 2,306; Doug Devuyst, 1,137, 1,168, 2,305; Brad Zimmerman, 1,164, 1,113, 2,297.
Scratch Division—Jonathan Donovan, 1,180, 1,204, 2,384; Blaine Allred, 1,206; 1,091, 2,297; Brandon Mooney, 1,181, 1,108, 2,289; Duncan Brose, 1,092, 1,172, 2,264; Jerry Simmons, 1,134, 1,123, 2,257; Eric Sundberg, 1,112, 1,144, 2,256; Dustin Swenson, 1,209, 1,044, 2,253; Paul Bober, 1,094, 1,153, 2,247; Sean Gibson, 1,184, 1,045, 2,229; Mike Huntley, 1,112, 1,115, 2,227.
Senior Division—Keith Kroll, 1,157, 1,188, 2,345; Doug Byerley, 1,215, 1,122, 2,337; Tom Cree, 1,062, 1,250. 2,312; Rick Reynolds, 1,102, 1,188, 2,290; Craig Keith, 1,187, 1,094, 2,281; Ron Gwaltney, 1,220, 1,020, 2,240; Gail Myers, Jr., 1,149, 1,027, 2,176; Lyle Schober, 1,060, 1,087, 2,147; Curt Schiavo, 1,143, 995, 2,138; Dennis Muth, 1,125, 995, 2,120.
Women’s Division—(Only 1 bowler has 10 games in) Jenny Carpenter, 974, 953, 1,927. (5-game top 5:) Sue Cabello, 1,122; Jenny Wonders, 1,065; Jennifer Kinder, 1,062; Kim Jensen, 1,020.