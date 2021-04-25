BELOIT—After stumbling to a pair of losses at home against Lake Forest on Saturday, Beloit College’s softball team rebounded by sweeping Knox in a third doubleheader this season on Sunday.
This time the Buccaneers prevailed 4-2 and 7-1 at the Strong Softball Complex. Overall, Beloit has outscored the Prairie Fire 45-10 in the six contests.
Despite being outhit 8-4 in the first game, the Bucs never trailed after scoring three unearned runs in the first inning. Emily Stapay belted a two-run home run in the inning.
That was really all the support starter Maddy Pfortmiller (10-4) needed. She scattered eight hits and allowed two runs, with zero walks and one strikeout.
Maddie Moser and Stapay were both 2-for-3 to collect all of Beloit’s hits. Stapay scored twice and Moser once.
The Bucs collected 11 hits in the nightcap in support of Cora Aubert (5-3) who allowed five hits in seven innings and just an unearned run. She walked three and fanned four.
Stapay stayed hot, going 3-for-3, all doubles, with four runs batted in. Isabel Johnson was 2-or-4 with a run scored, a double and an RBI and Briana Arteaga was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
•SATURDAY RECAP: Lake Forest put a hurting on the Bucs, sweeping them 13-5 and 17-2. Both games were shortened to five innings.
Maddie Moser and Alyssa Morris had hits for Beloit in the opener. Kaitlynn Taft led the offense in the nightcap, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Isabel Johnson and Emily Stapay also tallied hits.
The Bucs were outhit 32-6 in the twinbill.
• FRIDAY RECAP: The Bucs swept Ripon at home, coming from behind to win the opener 7-6 and taking the nightcap 8-4 as Stapay went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Taft and Johnson both tallied two hits.
Pfortmiller pitched a complete game in the opener, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs. She walked one and struck out eight. Cora Aubert started and picked up the win, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs in five innings. Pfortmiller came on to pitch the final two scoreless innings.
Ripon scored twice in the sixth of game one to lead 6-5, but the Bucs rallied. Arteaga reached on an error and two outs later scored the tying run on a triple by Moser. She scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Moser and Taft went 5-for-6 with three runs scored and four RBIs.