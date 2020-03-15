CLERMONT, Fla.—Beloit College’s softball team wrapped up its trip to Florida last Friday with a split, ending its season with an 8-6 record.
The Beloit College administration announced over the weekend that all athletic events during the remainder of the spring semester had been canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Buccaneers topped the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, 13-1, in five innings in its first game Friday in The Spring Games. Beloit dropped its finale to Mount St. Joseph, 10-0, in six innings.
In their win, the Bucs broke up a scoreless tie by putting 11 runs on the board in the third inning. They collected 10 hits in the inning. Beloit added two more runs in the fifth for the run-rule victory.
Five Bucs had multiple hits in the rout, led by Stephannie Lopez’s 3-for-4 effort which included two runs scored and two RBI. Madi Christine was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Maty Nowakowski was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Dani Strejc was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Riley Conn was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.
In the pitcher’s circle, Maddy Pfortmiller tossed two innings of no-hit ball. Riley Conn relieved for the final three innings, allowing just two hits to pick up her first collegiate win.
