BELOIT—Beloit College senior Connor McCloskey and sophomore Maddy Pfortmiller have been named Midwest Conference Pitchers of the Week for baseball and softball, respectively.
McCloskey registered a terrific performance on the mound in the first game of a doubleheader at the RussMatt Invitational in Florida last week. The right-hander went the distance in the scheduled seven-inning contest tossing a two-hit shutout as the Bucs topped Crown College, 17-0. He struck out three and walked two while opening a streak of 23 consecutive shutout innings by the Beloit defense over a three-game span.
Pfortmiller posted a 3-1 record in five appearances over the week as the Bucs competed in The Spring Games near Clermont, Fla.
Pfortmiller went the distance in her first three appearances of the week, recording wins in all three. In her fourth appearance, she set up teammate Riley Conn for the win tossing two no-hit, shutout frames before handing the ball to Conn.
Her sole loss of the week came in her second start of the Bucs’ final day of competition to a solid Mount St. Joseph squad. In 28 innings of work, the right-hander struck out 19 while walking just three.
Both teams had their seasons end with the announcement by Beloit College it was ceasing spring sports due to the coronavirus outbreak.
