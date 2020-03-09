AUBURNDALE, Fla.—Beloit College’s baseball team received a strong starting pitching performance from junior Jacob Sligar and Matt O’Leary led a 14-hit attack going 4-for-5 as the Buccaneers downed Rochester Institute of Technology, 8-5, Monday.
Beloit improved to 3-1 on its spring trip.
Sliger picked up the win as he worked six innings, scattering eight hits and allowing two runs, but just one earned. He walked one and struck out three. Zachary Miller allowed two hits and one run in 1 1-3 innings and Kaiya Nishing allowed two runs in his 1 2-3 innings.
O’Leary had a great day at the plate, scoring once and knocking in five teammates. He had a triple. Garrison Ferone was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and James Wicker was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.Ferone hit a double and stole a base.
While the Bucs collected 14 hits and four walks, they also struck out 17 times.
Beloit led 4-1 after four innings. Both teams scored a run in the fifth before the Bucs added three in the eighth and Rochester a run in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Beloit will play Illinois Wesleyan at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Bucs jayvees are slated to play North Park at 11:30.
