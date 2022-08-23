ROCKTON—Beating your stateline rivals to open the season is always a good feeling.
But for Baylor Denu, Beloit Memorial’s 2-0 win over Hononegah at Kelsey Field Tuesday night comes with something a little extra: bragging rights.
“I actually play club soccer with a lot of these guys,” he said. “I know a bunch of them on the team, so it feels good to beat them.”
After the two teams moved the ball back and forth early on, the Purple Knights jumped out to the lead after Baylor took a pass, weaved in between Hononegah’s defenders and launched the ball out of reach of diving goalie Michael Long for the first goal of the young season.
“My buddy Saul (Ramos) took a nice touch in the middle,” Baylor said. “And I was just there to finish. Just the right place at the right time.”
Baylor continued to be an issue for the Indians’ defense in the first half as he danced around the opposing team with some fancy footwork and finished with hard hit balls off his feet.
The approach paid off as 12 minutes after his first goal, Baylor rocketed a ball into the back of the net for his second goal of the night.
Baylor admits that the score happened so quickly, he doesn’t fully remember how it transpired.
“I just remember dribbling through a couple people and finishing it,” he said.
Head coach Brian Denu said that his son is a “special one.”
“When he plays for the club, he doesn’t usually score,” he continued. “He’s been dealing with some nagging (injuries), but he’s a gamer. I’m sure their game plan was to try to limit his touches and shots and for him to still be able to put two in the back of the net is pretty big.”
Baylor’s two first half goals would prove to be the only ones of the night as neither team could find the net the rest of the way through.
Hononegah controlled the ball for much of the second half, but Memorial’s defense prevented them from getting many accurate shots off.
Even when the Indians managed to take some shots at the net, Beckham Denu was there to stop them as he finished with five saves.
Hononegah head coach Nic Haab said he felt like the momentum started to shift a bit in their favor.
“We had some chances,” he said. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net. But we defended really tough, and the guys were flying around with a lot of energy. I’m happy we competed that way.”
Baylor said that the Purple Knights limited the Indians’ scoring chances with lots of shot blocking.
“We performed the best on that,” he said. “We have to work on our shape a little bit more, but once we do that we’ll be just fine.”
Long had seven saves, with several of them coming midway through the first half when Memorial attacked the goal vigorously, but were denied each time.
“He covered his net well and got down on a few balls,” Haab said. “He stopped a pretty tough shot, we’re happy with that for sure.”
Coach Denu is happy with his team’s performance against an Indians team he feels has a good shot at finishing near the top of the NIC-10.
“If they figure it out offensively,” he said. “They have a chance at the title. We have a really tough schedule this year. It’s going to be a gauntlet. We struggled a little bit in the back. We had some guys playing in positions they never had before because of guys being out academically. So, I’m pleased to get the win against a quality team, for sure.”
• BOXSCORE:
Beloit Memorial 2, Hononegah 0
Beloit Memorial.....2 0-2
Hononegah.....0 0-0
SCORING:
BM—Denu (Ramos), 22:32
BM- Denu (unassisted), 34:27
Saves- BM (Denu) 5, Hononegah (Long) 7.