BELOIT—The future of wrestling in Beloit is looking bright as ever after four members of the Beloit Area Youth Wrestling (BAY) have qualified for the Kids Folkstyle State Championships.
The Spartans, the recently re-named 4th through 8th grade competitive division of BAY, are coached by Tanner Hollis, and he said his squad overcame quite a few challenges this season.
“The team has had a lot of bumps and bruises along the way,” Hollis said. “The beginning of the season was kind of rocky, but they grouped together and have been an unstoppable force since then.”
Beloit wrestled its way through several hard-fought matches against other clubs throughout the season, and they brought seven wrestlers to the regional championships in Fort Atkinson.
Hollis added that the success the Spartans experienced with so many fresh faces was great to see.
“A lot of the kids this year were first-year kids or they only wrestled one or two years,” he said. “And they wanted to try out the competitive side of it. It’s been fun watching them grow.”
Three eighth-grade girls, Amiyah Clark (125 pounds), Aubrey Hollis (138) and Gracie Blue (152), along with a fifth-grade boy, Bryson Miller (90), all earned a spot in the state championships, which take the top three finishers from regional competition.
Hollis attends Turner Middle School while Clark is a student at Aldrich and Blue goes to Delavan-Darien. Miller attends Garden Prairie Elementary/Turner.
“Amiyah is always rock solid,” Hollis said. “She is always focused and ready to go. And she has high expectations, just like Aubrey does. And Aubrey has been one the kids lean on the most because she is a seasoned veteran when it comes to this sport. Gracie is a first-year wrestler who is also a basketball player. And it says a lot about her qualifying because she’s coming into a weight bracket with stronger and bigger girls, and it can be intimidating for a first-year wrestler.
“It’s Bryson’s first year doing competitive wrestling, and he just comes in and works so hard. He doesn’t complain or get down; he has been level headed all the way through.”
The fearsome foursome will wrestle at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on Friday and Saturday in the meet that is sanctioned by the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation (WWF).
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY YOUTH WRESTLING: The Vikings enjoyed tremendous success at the varsity level this past season, with a record-high seven wrestlers on the Beloit Daily News All-Area Wrestling Team, and that success seems to be prevalent among the youth as well.
Parkview/Albany took 23 wrestlers to regionals and 13 of them moved on to the state championship.
Those state-bound athletes include: Erik Hanson (145), Tavin Bomkamp (115), Wyatt Quinn (82), Sonny Stenberg (185), Levi Nath (100), Nolen Rebman (110), Daelyn Lowe (81), Westin Huffman (66), Tatem Constantini (66), Colby Loveridge (85), Kyron Smith (72), Jackson Allen (63) and Alisha Genore (55).