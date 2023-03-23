BDN_230324_Wrestlers
Buy Now

Beloit Area Youth Wrestling state-bound participants include, standing from left: Amiyah Clark, Gracie Blue and Aubrey Hollis. Front kneeling, Bryson Miller

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The future of wrestling in Beloit is looking bright as ever after four members of the Beloit Area Youth Wrestling (BAY) have qualified for the Kids Folkstyle State Championships.

The Spartans, the recently re-named 4th through 8th grade competitive division of BAY, are coached by Tanner Hollis, and he said his squad overcame quite a few challenges this season.

