BELOIT—Doug Clark believes the Beloit Area Youth Wrestling Club (BAY) will make its return and be stronger than ever.
It just likely won’t be this year.
Clark, the club’s director, said he didn’t see a way to operate the club in a safe manner.
“The official word right now is that we aren’t having a season,” Clark said. “Beloit can’t get their own kids in the building, let alone anybody else’s. And Turner is doing everything it can to keep their kids in the building, so they aren’t going to let any outsiders in. We notified parents from last year’s club of the news. We will revisit this in January or February, and if things open up, there might be a chance we could do something. But whatever it is, it’s going to look entirely different from anything we’ve done in the past.”
Clark said he does want kids to remain active.
“I think it’s really important for kids to get involved in whatever they can right now,” Clark said. “If they find a way to do basketball safely, then do that. We don’t want them to suffer from a physical health standpoint. There are a lot of things they can do. Unfortunately right now, I don’t see wrestling as one of those things.”
Clark is certainly aware of the opportunities in surrounding states for young wrestlers that are serious about the sport.
“There are still places for kids to go,” Clark said. “There are different schools and academies around the state that are still active, as well as tournaments and things in other states. I know that one of our wrestlers was approached by an organization that wanted this person to wrestle with them. The trouble with that is, while they have been running and lifting weights, they haven’t been practicing. So that can be a tough decision for parents to make.”
Clark said he doesn’t believe that, even if the club is forced to take the entire season off, the young wrestlers will suffer greatly.
“You can find people out there who will say kids need to wrestle 60 matches per year or they will fall behind,” Clark said. “I don’t agree with that at all. As long as you have good coaches, these kids can catch up if they want to. Some of the best kids I’ve coached didn’t even start wrestling until in between seventh and eighth grade. It isn’t when you start, it’s what you do when you start. We do have a concern that kids might lose interest in the sport if they lose a year, but I don’t think that will happen. When this thing passes and people are able to get out and do things, I think more kids than ever are going to get involved. Whenever something is taken away from you, you realize the value it has.”
Clark said he isn’t putting a specific timetable on a return for the club.
“The big thing that we’re looking at is when can we provide a safe program where the kids can have fun and experience success,” Clark said. “This pandemic isn’t a good thing for anybody. So as adults, we just have to keep our heads and look out for the sake of the kids and their families. When you go to these tournaments, you always see grandma and grandpa right there in the front row. It might be a long time before we can have a tournament where there’s thousands of people coming in and out and there’s no social distancing. Whenever we can do what we do safely, we’ll look to come back.”