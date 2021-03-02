BELOIT—It’s been difficult for Beloit Memorial’s Purple Knights watching schools nearby receive the go-ahead to start their basketball seasons.
Big Eight Conference foes Janesville Craig and Parker played nearly full seasons. So did nearby Rock Valley Conference teams like Beloit Turner and Clinton. Even Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona began play in time to participate in the WIAA postseason.
Not the Knights.
Of course Shane Bautch would have preferred his team played some sort of a season in his return as head coach at Beloit Memorial rather than no season at all. But even having some practice time has been beneficial for all concerned. The Knights have practiced for five weeks, wrapping up this weekend at the same time as the state tournament.
‘We’ve been practicing full-bore, putting in schemes and trying to establish culture,” Bautch said. “Given the circumstances, that we didn’t get the go-ahead to play, it has been good that we’ve had no distractions and we’ve been able to just go in and get to know each other and things are different with the program now.
“I feel really fortunate that we’ve had these five weeks because now I won’t feel like a new coach to them in November. We’ve had this five-week camp and then we’ll have the contact days this summer. By the time we hit November we will not have played any real games together, but we will have a real good idea of what we are trying to do.”
What Bautch is mainly trying to do is return the Knights to their usual level of competitiveness. They were 7-38 in Dondre Bell’s two seasons as head coach, including 4-14 in the Big Eight and 4-18 overall in his final season. He lost his job after Beloit Memorial changed a policy and would no longer allow hourly staff members to fulfill coaching assignments due to the overtime rules of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Prior to Bell’s brief tenure, the Knights were 6-17 in Tim Richert’s lone season as coach in 2017-18. They were 15-9 before that in Jay Bryant’s final season.
So Bauth has his work cut out for him. He’s been here before. He was 30 and a successful prep coach when he was first hired to guide the 2000-01 Knights. When he resigned for personal reasons after four seasons he had earned Beloit Daily News All-Area Coach of the Year honors three years running and led Beloit to back-to-back WIAA state tournament berths.
Bautch said being with his new team has given him a feel for what he already knew, that the Knights have a ways to go before they’re winning consistently again.
“At least we have a jump shart,” Bauth said. “The kids know what to expect. We had a good turnout. We had 35 younger kids in the gym with sort of the Jayvee 2 scenario and we’ve had about 15-18 older varsity types. They’re showing up nearly every night.”
Bautch wasn’t surprised.
“They’ve been sitting around forever and they wanted to take advantage of whatever opportunity they have,” the coach said. “The fact they have a new coach with new expectations, they want to see what that is all about. The other thing is that I’ve been able to communicate with them . We have a google classroom for basketball players. I’ve been able to tell them that this is required. This is considered in-season contact even though we don’t have games and if you plan to be a part of this you need to be here. We’re going to have offenses and defenses and scheming. We’re going to be laying the groundwork for what the off-season is going to look like. They have been real responsive.”
Bautch said unfortunately the seniors just lost out.
“The seniors just didn’t get a season, just like the softball and baseball players last spring,” Bautch said. “I feel badly for those guys.”
The fall seasons will start Monday and the plan is for a spring season as well.
“After that we’ll kick in our off-season weight-training and open gym kind of schedule after spring break,” Bautch said.