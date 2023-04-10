BELOIT—For the Beloit Turner baseball team, it doesn’t really matter which part of their lineup is coming up to bat in an inning.
Leading off you have Konner Giddley, Mason Hoenig sits at the third spot, Will Lauterbach anchors the sixth place and Eric Halon occupies the bottom of the order.
Those players combined to go 8-for-11 in Monday evening’s 12-2 five-inning win over McFarland, showing off the offensive firepower that the Trojans possess.
“We can stack the lineup,” head coach Jeff Clowes said. “We have some really good hitters down in our order that can smack the ball. Eric Halon is one of our best hitters right now, and he has just grooved in that nine spot.”
The Trojans (4-0) exploded for 13 hits in the run-ruled victory, and every player in the order managed to get on base. Halon was 1-for-1 at the plate but had two RBIs and two runs.
“It was another solid win,” Giddley said. “We put our best together, and we played with each other on defense. We just kept battling at the plate, found some barrels and then the score went up.”
Turner found itself trailing for the first time all season after starting pitcher Michael Cook hit a player and walked another before Kyle Kussow ripped a one-run double down the right-field line.
Cook rebounded to get a strikeout and end the inning, and he cruised through the other four innings where he only allowed one unearned run.
“I love his energy,” Giddley said. “We know he’s going to throw strikes, and he has a lot of trust in us on the defensive side.”
The senior righty only allowed two hits while striking out 11 in the complete-game performance.
“A mark of a great pitcher is that they just get better as the game goes on,” Clowes said. “Sometimes they just really have to settle into a groove, and Michael did that. He’s really confident on the mound.”
While Cook was icing the Spartans’ bats, the Trojans were firing up theirs.
Jayce Kurth got the scoring started in the second with an RBI single, Giddley later had a two-run single and Hoenig and Braeden Ovist brought two more across to make it 5-1.
Halon hit a one-run double in the third, and Giddley had another RBI single to make it 7-2.
“Honestly, I just picked the inner half of the plate and went with the ball, wherever the pitch was,” said Giddley, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
A five-run fourth inning made it 12-2, and the run-rule went into effect after Cook worked around an error with three strikeouts in the fifth.
The Trojans have outscored their opponents 40-2 to start the season, but Clowes is always looking for improvements.
“Great teams continue to get better through winning,” he said. “They don’t need that loss to sharpen their focus. They are great kids that love each other, and it’s fun to be out here with them.”