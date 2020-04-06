ROSCOE — Basketball trainers like Gene Houston and Danny McClarty know they have their work cut out for them these days.
With the general populace shuttered in place, the days of their in-person, small-group training classes are all but done.
That doesn't mean they are simply throwing in the towel and waiting for the all-clear, however.
Houston, who owns Max P Training, based out of the Carlson Boys & Girls Club in Loves Park, said he's getting creative these days.
"There are plenty of things that kids can still do to keep their games up," Houston said. "I've developed an app that they can download where I can give them individualized instruction on things like skill development, shooting and even build a nutrition plan specifically for them.
"You can go online and find all types of training videos. But they aren't made for any specific person, and there isn't any way to follow up with them. That's the service that a trainer like myself can provide: Give feedback and tweak some things based on how they are progressing."
While Houston is certainly concerned with how the mass shutdown affects his business, it's certainly not his primary concern.
"Right now I'm really focused on the community as a whole rather than my own business," Houston said. "I'm trying to make sure we keep kids engaged, not only in basketball, but with learning and spending time with their families. At the end of the day, we're all in this together, and I want to do my part."
Houston was contracted by the Rockford Wildcats program to do some workout plans for players in that youth basketball organization.
"I'm doing daily challenge videos with them," Houston said. "We do some skill development work that features a specific video. The kids can do it, post a video of it and challenge someone else in the organization. That's good because it lets them compete a little bit, which I'm sure they are all missing."
Houston said even those without a hoop at home can participate.
"Even if you don't have access to a basket, you've probably got two things: Space and opportunity," Houston said. "You can use that space to do pushups, jump rope. You can go for a jog. Ball handling is a big one. You can get constant repetition anywhere with that. And you can work on your mental game, too, since that's just as important as your skillset."
McClarty, the former Hononegah star, said he's taking advantage of video to reach out to his clients.
