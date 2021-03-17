The high school basketball season just concluded, and I have a rather startling confession to make: I’m glad.
I’ve long said that basketball is my favorite sport to cover. It has the best atmosphere, and even if the games aren’t closely contested, there are always a few select highlights to enjoy.
This year, though, it was just kind of depressing.
Let me first say this: I am exceedingly happy that the players were able to compete. Particularly so for the Wisconsin preps, who were able to have a nearly complete season and compete in the playoffs.
I started out the season by watching games on a couple of different monitors in the newsroom, dutifully making notes and preparing to interview the various parties on the phone post-game.
Not only was it rather asinine to not let a single reporter into the game to give the athletes the coverage they’ve earned, but some schools never did correctly figure out the three components necessary for a good webcast:
1. Always have the score and time visible.
2. Have a PA announcer remind tuned-in viewers of who scored, who fouled and who was checking in.
3. Have a camera that followed the action.
Some schools were 0-for-3, amazingly. Once I was given clearance to attend the contests, life indeed got better.
But the things that I love about going to hoops game were largely missing. There could be no pre-game interactions with coaches. No student sections with unique cheers and sometimes colorful vocabulary.
There was, simply put, no atmosphere. And I think the product on the floor reflected that quite a bit.
The normal intensity from the players in most games that I attended was ratcheted down, or tuned completely out. Again, this was understandable. A significant part of playing high school hoops is having friends, family and the general public watching and cheering. Heck, even the opposing student section blowing raspberries beats a crowd of no one, or 25.
It can hardly be a surprise, then, that the best pair of games I saw all year were the ones with the most fans in the stands: Two Beloit Turner boys playoff games, at Edgerton and Monroe. It almost seemed normal, if you could ignore the ubiquitous masks on players and those in the stands.
And, while this is incredibly selfish, boy did I miss the #picwithflick. A tradition started, in basketball season no less, in 2016, honoring the player(s) of the game with a simple shot, posted on social media. Not many people probably read the full game recap. But lots of people saw the #picwithflick. For obvious reasons, that’s been suspended, and it’s also one of the top five things I’m excited to get back to once the pandemic is declared over.
While our All-Area squads will come out early next week and highlight the top performers of the year, I did want to carve out some space to give some of my personal highlights.
• It’s been a while since we’ve seen an athlete the caliber of Donavhan Cain in the area. The Turner junior can soar through the air and put one down with the best of them. A chase down block was another Cain specialty, and I’m excited to see what he has in store for what’s sure to be a special senior season.
• The Hononegah girls team was really a joy to watch. After being picked to finish fifth in the NIC-10 (NOT BY ME), the girls were dealt a huge blow when their top returning player, Alison Murdoch, injured her knee before the shortened season and missed all the action. The Indians, with their usual cadre of three-point gunners, took down the title again.
And next year? They’ll be even better.
• OK, I lied. A lowlight: The Beloit Memorial administration, not figuring out a way for the Purple Knights boys and girls teams to play when, and I say this literally, every other school around here played. Such a shame for those kids, who lost another year of development.
• Let’s end on a positive, shall we? A year ago at this time, we were at the frightening beginning of a lockdown which had no apparent expiration date. Sports, at every level, were on indefinite hold. We had no idea what the future looked like, other than bleak.
Today, more and more Americans are getting vaccinated every day. The NCAA Tournament starts Thursday. The Bears signed Andy Dalton. Things are looking up, friends!
We’ll see you on the ball diamond soon.