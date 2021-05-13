ROCKFORD—Senior Annaka Bartz and Mikayla Seay, both Hononegah graduates, are among a record five Rockford University softball players recognized by the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Thursday.
Bartz and Gretchen Schrubbe were each voted First Team All-NACC for the first time in their careers. Seay, along with Emily Cox and Jocelyn Callahan, earned Honorable Mention.
Bartz has been one of the top shortstops in the NACC both offensively and defensively. Entering the conference tournament, she ranks in the top 20 in four offensive categories. She is currently eighth in the NACC in doubles (12) and runs scored (36) and 12th in both on-base percentage (.472) and slugging percentage (.648). Bartz also has a .390 batting average, three triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs. Defensively, she is one of the main reasons the Regents were able to turn a school-record 15 double plays so far this season.
Seay enters the NACC Tournament ranked in the top 20 in three pitching categories as well as one hitting category. Seay is currently third in the NACC in complete games (14), seventh in wins (10) and eighth in innings pitched (104.2). She is also secondi n the NACC in doubles (15).
Seay has a .330 batting average, a .382 on-base percentage, a .523 slugging percentage, two home runs and 23 RBIs. Seay also had perhaps the biggest hit of the season when she crushed a walkoff grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Dominican and clinch the No. 3 seed for Rockford in the 2021 NACC South Division Tournament.