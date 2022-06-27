ROSCOE—In the life of a baseball player as well as a lot of softball players, it’s a right of passage.
T-Ball came into vogue about 40 years ago. The kids playing it at Kinnikinnick Grade School Monday night play a hybrid form adopted by Stateline Baseball. The official program is called 6U Instructional Coach Pitch & T-Ball. It began in early June and will wrap up by mid-July. It is also played t Porter Park and the Rockton Athletic Fields.
Stateline Baseball has the philosophy that the sooner players can hit a moving ball the better. However since 6-year-old Cubs and Yankees are liable to have trouble locating the strike zone, coaches pitch to all batters. And who doesn’t like to see a young slugger hit a rocket off their dad’s shin? If a player has trouble hitting the pitches of the coach, tees are readily available.
Every player on a side bats in an inning. Scores are not kept. Players shift from position to position during innings.
The league is totally about instruction and having fun. Recognizing that kids this age have short attention spans, only basic fundamentals are stressed. Effort is praised no matter what actually occurs.
Hey, there’s plenty of time to worry about slugging percent and earned run averages. This league is all about smiles and the Cubs and Yankees had plenty of them Monday night.