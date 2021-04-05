SOUTH BELOIT—Fern Balderas is happy to be healthy again.
And the South Beloit offense? It’s healthy now, too, thanks in large part to the contributions of Balderas, a junior running back coming off a monster game.
Balderas scored four touchdowns in the SoBos’ 54-0 blowout victory over Lowpoint-Washburn Saturday.
He needed just nine carries to put up 105 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass for good measure.
The SoBos started the campaign with a pair of losses to excellent teams, and Balderas said winning Saturday was critical to the team’s morale.
“It was a huge win for us,” Balderas said. “That first game we could’ve won too, but we didn’t make the plays we needed to. So coming into the game Saturday, I honestly didn’t think we were going to win. But being able to play in front of our fans for the first time, especially in beautiful weather, it was a great win. We stayed together and didn’t get down on each other at all, and our communication on the field was great.”
On the season, Balderas leads the 1-2 SoBos with 250 yards on 41 carries and seven touchdowns. Balderas will occasionally operate as the quarterback in the wildcat formation.
“That’s definitely my favorite set we run,” Balderas said. “When they just call a blast when I’m the quarterback, I get the ball and run to the outside and see where I can go with it.”
Balderas also enjoys showing off his skills catching the ball from Chris Hummer, who has four touchdowns to go along with just one interception thus far.
“I always tell Chris when we break the huddle to look for me,” Balderas said. “I’m going to be on the outside, and usually I’m pretty open.”
It’s not just on offense where Balderas is shining. He also leads the team in tackles with 34 (14 solo, five for loss) from his linebacking position.
“I like playing defense, and I feel like that’s where I’m playing best right now,” Balderas said. “But my favorite is offense, just getting the ball in my hands as much as possible.”
This fall, South Beloit’s first foray into eight-man ball, has been a rewarding journey for Balderas, who missed most of his first two seasons with injuries.
“In my freshman year, I broke my finger,” Balderas said. “And last year I had a knee injury that kept me out most of the season. So this being my junior year, I knew I had to show out.”
Balderas is essentially auditioning for a future role on a college program, and the switch to eight-man is a negative for him on that front.
“I enjoy playing eight-man, it’s fun,” Balderas said. “But I do like 11-man better. I don’t feel like as many college coaches are going to be watching film, so it’s harder to get that exposure. I’ve got family in Texas, and I’d love to play college football somewhere in that state. Regardless, though, we are truly blessed to have a season at all. For a long time, I didn’t expect to have anything.”
• UP NEXT: The SoBos will be back on the field Friday night at home against Ashton-Franklin Center.