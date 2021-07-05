BELOIT—T.J. Baker and Austin Foley took home first-place finishes in the Championship/A Flight division Saturday at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
Baker won first place in the gross, with Dan Mitchell placing second with a 71 and Tim Johnson placing third with a 74.
Foley took home the net with a 69, while Foley won the net with a 66. Mitchell was second with a 67 and Spencer Waite was third with a 73.
Winning the gross B/C title was Jeff Adas with a 75. Jason Patch was second with an 84 while David Ferger was third with an 85.
In the B/C net division, Mike Sherer and Steve Wheelock tied with a 71, while Tom Cook finished with a 71.
In the seniors flight, Steve Ferger won the gross with a 72, while Larry Henry was second with an 83 and Dave Etringer was third with an 81.
In the net, Jerry Hoey won with a 70, Bill Austin was second with a 71 and Joel Brockwell was third with a 72.
2021 SWANI TOURNAMENT
Gross scores
Championship/A Flight: Dan Mitchell 34-37-71; Nolan Adas 41-39-80; Kyle Gerber 48-44-92; Rafael Ramirez 43-41-84; Rafael Ramirez 40-34-74; Tim Johnson 40-34-74; Nick Hagen 40-41-81; Andy Hagen 39-36-75; Zack Colby 43-42-85; Ryan Kim 39-48-87; Pat Holdon 50-42-92; Austin Foley 37-36-73; Kai Wong 40-43-83; Spencer Waite 40-39-79; Larry Stankewitz 40-40-80; Brian Silvers 39-40-79; TJ Baker 35-34-69.
A/B Flight: Brock Ferger 46-41-87; Alex Hoey 50-43-93; Logan Holmes 43-43-86; Tom Cook 41-51-92; Thomas Langone 49-47-96; John Wong 46-44-90; Jeff Adas 36-39-75; Brad Heyerdahl 50-46-96; Mike Sherer 43-44-87; Joel Chapelle 52-44-96; Todd Schmidt 44-44-88; David Ferger 44-41-85; Steve Wheelock 46-45-91; Jason Patch 45-39-84; Wayne Young 49-47-96; Jaron Bertelsen 42-48-90.
Senior Flight: Dennis Carpenter 44-41-85; Don Frye 41-43-84; Joe McIlwain 47-49-96; Dave Etringer 40-41-81; Bill Austin 46-45-91; Joe Cook 52-54-106; Steve Ferger 37-35-72; Jerry Hoey 41-37-78; Joel Brockwell 39-44-83; Ron Rusz 44-41-85; Robert Niftenegger 42-40-82; Larry Henry 41-37-78; Dave Sanchez 45-38-83; Rick Parry 42-41-83.