MADISON, Wis.—The Wisconsin Badgers are going to try their luck in Vegas.
The Badger football team learned Sunday that they will take on Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 30.
The game is set for 9:30 p.m. Central time, and will be televised on ESPN.
“I’m extremely proud of our team for earning the right to play another game together, and we are excited that opportunity will come in the Las Vegas Bowl,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team.”
UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh weighted in on the selection as well.
“We are very excited to be the inaugural Big Ten team to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” McIntosh said. “Our fans have a great tradition of support in Vegas, even as recently as a couple weeks ago when our men’s basketball team won the Maui Invitational. Allegiant Stadium is a tremendous venue and I know our players will have a great bowl experience.”
The Badgers finished the regular season 8-4. They had a bitterly disappointing conclusion to the regular season when, with an opportunity to advance to the Big 10 title game against Michigan, they lost to Minnesota.
2021 marks the 20th straight season Wisconsin has qualified for a bowl game. with the Badgers having won six of their last seven postseason contests.
Th game will be played in the newly built Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.
Arizona State finished second in the PAC-12 South with an overall record of 8-4.