MADISON—The Wisconsin Badgers ended up exactly where they wanted to be.The Badgers earned a No. 3 seed, and perhaps just as importantly, will play at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will take on 14th-seeded Colgate Friday at 8:50 p.m.Wisconsin bowed out in its first game in the Big Ten Tournament, falling to 69-63 Michigan State after dropping its regular season finale against Nebraska.The Badgers (24-7) shared the regular season title with Illinois.The last time they played in Milwaukee in the NCAA Tournament was in 2014, when they advanced to the Final Four.Colgate (23-11) won the Patriot League conference tournament after winning the league with a 16-2 record. They won their games in the conference tourney by an average of 21 points per game.Marquette (19-12, 11-8 BIG EAST) is the No. 9 seed in the East Region and will face 8th-seeded North Carolina in the first round at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.