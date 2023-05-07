BELOIT—While plenty of returning schools had some stellar results, it was newcomer Badger High School who came into the 42nd Beloit Daily News Invitational meet and dominated the field…and the track.
The Badgers, who haven’t competed in the meet since 2003, won both the girls and the boys team titles with plenty of breathing room on Friday night’s track meet held at Beloit Turner High School.
The BDN Invite started in 1978 and was held annually until 2020, when COVID-19 canceled the event for two years. The meet returned in full force last year, and this season’s edition was held in warm and sunny conditions.
The Badger boys took first with 167 points, finishing well ahead of second-place North Boone, who had 78.5. Clinton was closely behind in third place with 78.
The Badger girls also had a solid first-place finish, ending with 133.5 points. Brodhead/Juda was second with 101 and Turner took third with 95.
Turner head coach Andy Coldren was happy with how the Trojans’ home meet went off.
“It starts with our buildings and ground crew,” he said. “They do a fabulous job with our facilities. It looked great and the layout was great. We sold close to 500 tickets, so there was a good crowd there.”
Coldren was also impressed with his team’s outing, especially with the Trojans recording 21 personal records.
“The whole thing we always preach is that the goal is to get better every week,” he said. “And a bunch of our kids (on Friday night) did.”
D Terrell was one of the best Turner athletes to show out in front of the home audience. She took first in the shot put (36-10) and anchored the first-place 4x200 (1:50.84) with Brijit Mosher, Bronwyn Sherlund and Jadyn Shull.
“D has really grown as an athlete,” Coldren said. “She’s showing that there are a lot of events that work for her. Her shot put throw Friday night is now the second best in the history of Turner High School.”
Sherlund also showed out in the hurdles: she took second in both the 100 (17.82) and 300 (50.11).
“Bronwyn is doing a fabulous job,” Coldren said. “She's actually also a JV softball player, so we don't see her every night for practice. With the amount of time that we get her for practice, how impressive is that?”
One of the most impressive performances of the night came from Big Foot junior Kaden Rambatt.
After setting a new record in the pole vault last year with his 14-0 mark, Rambatt smashed his own record, soaring to an insane height of 15-6.
An ecstatic but exhausted Rambatt explained how he accomplished this feat.
“A lot of work,” he said. “It’s just so much fun coming here, and there were perfect conditions today. It’s just great.”
Kaden’s dad Dan, who coaches the Chiefs’ pole vaulters, said he has watched his son pour in “hours and hours” of practice each and every day to become one of the best in the Stateline.
“I had Kaden coming to the high school when he was just in fourth grade,” Dan said. “All offseason we’re doing camps. We do a vertical camp in Cedarburg and the UW-Whitewater coach also does one. And he’s doing weight training, just getting faster and stronger.”
While his work ethic plays a huge part, the sport is also in the Rambatt family’s blood.
Kaden’s older brother, Kyle, held the school record in the pole vault. That is, until his younger brother broke it.
“It’s become a family competition,” Kaden said. “I just had to become better than Kyle. The last practice (before Friday’s meet) was a little rough, but luckily I was able to reel it in and figure it out.”
And with the conference meet and regionals just around the corner, the sky's the limit for Rambatt.
“Just gotta keep getting higher and higher,” he said.
Quinn McCabe won the track MVP after having an outstanding night for the Cougars as he finished first in the 1600 (4:41.35) and 3200 (10:18.36) while adding a second in the 800 (2:05.62).
“I wanted to win MVP and I figured I’d have to win at least two events to get it,” McCabe said. “The 1600 and 3200 are definitely my stronger events, so I knew I had to save as much gas as possible for the 800. I came up 2/10 of a second short, but it shows my fitness is in the right place heading into the postseason.”
Paige Damman was just as strong for the girls: finishing first in the 3200 (12:10.32) and second in the 1600 (5:35.69).
“Paige is one of the people willing to just lay it out there more than anyone,” McCabe said. “She never backs down and she never holds back. It’s really cool to watch her.”
Brodhead's Kalena Riemer was huge in getting a second place for the girls. She was second in both the 400 (1:01.02) and 800 (2:26.88) with a third-place finish in the 1600 (5:41.75).
The Cardinals also had a slew of second-places in the field events: Kirsten Fish in the shot put (108-11), Madi Brown in the high jump (4-8) and Addison Yates in the long jump (15-11.75).
Big Foot had a great night from its runners with Jax Hertel finishing first in the 100 (11.58) and Kaeden Weberpal topping the 200 (23.13). Both ran a leg of the winning 4x200 (1:32.58) with Karsen Cox and Sawyer Dase.
Amro Shammakh was huge in spurring North Boone to a second-place finish. The senior took first in the 300 hurdles (42.20), long jump (19-6.5) and the triple jump (41-4).
BOYS RESULTS
Team scores: Badger 167, North Boone 78.5, Clinton 78, Brodhead/Juda 74, Big Foot 73.5, East Troy 60.5, Palmyra-Eagle 47, Delavan-Darien 47, Home School Eagles 43, Parkview 17.5, Turner 15, Monticello 1.
100: 1. Hertel (BF), 11.58; 2. Bauman (Ba), 11.70; 3. Dixon (NB), 11.83. 200: 1. Weberpal (BF), 23.13; 2. Miller (ET), 23.41; 3. Castro (Ba), 23.95. 400: 1. Miller (ET), 52.53; 2. Plummer (HSE), 53.27; 3. Purdue (B/J), 54.41. 800: 1. Castillo (NB), 2:05.43; 2. McCabe (CL), 2:05.62; 3. Niedfeldt (BT), 2:09.15. 1600: 1. McCabe (CL), 4:41.35; 2. Grinvalds (HSE), 4:44.64; 3. Martinez (Ba), 4:46.88. 3200: 1. McCabe (CL), 10:18.36; 2. Grinvalds (HSE), 10:22.00; 3. Flickinger (CL), 10:27.43. 110 hurdles: 1. Meinel (Ba), 16.14; 2. Baertschy (Ba), 16.51; 3. DeVries (Ba), 17.39. 300 hurdles: 1. Shammakh (NB), 42.20; 2. Engen (B/J), 44.19; 3. Dase (BF), 44.33. 4x100: 1. Badger (Amann, Brewington, Scheideman, Samonig), 44.58; 2. Delavan-Darien, 45.42; 3. Clinton 45.43. 4x200: 1. Big Foot (Cox, Dase, Weberpal, Hertel), 1:32.58; 2. Badger, 1:32.90; 3. Palmyra-Eagle, 1:32.91. 4x400: 1. Palmyra-Eagle (Hodges, Carlson, Temple, Jones), 3:34.45; 2. East Troy, 3:39.93; 3. Brodhead/Juda, 3:42.58. DMR 4000: 1. Home School Eagles (Fell, Nimmo, Plummer, Grinvalds), 11:33.11; 2. Delavan-Darien, 11:48.04; 3. Clinton, 11:54.00. Shot put: 1. Kader (ET), 50-2; 2. Matthys (B/J), 47-1.5; 3. Braden (Ba), 46-5. Discus: 1. Smith (Ba), 131-10; 2. Kader (ET), 130-3; 3. Williams (Park), 129-6. High jump: 1. Pinnow (B/J), 6-0; 2. Doyle (Ba), 5-10; 3. Meinel (Ba), 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Rambatt (BF), 15-6; 2. Karstaedt (CL), 12-0; 3. Roberts (Ba), 10-0. Long jump: 1. Shammakh (NB), 19-6.65; 2. Engen (B/J), 19-5.75; 3. Doyle (Ba), 19-2. Triple jump: 1. Shammakh (NB), 41-4; 2. Mishler (P-E), 40-1.5; 3. Dase (BF), 39-9.
• GIRLS RESULTS:
Team scores: Badger 133.5, Brodhead/Juda 101, Turner 95, Clinton 90, East Troy 90, Palmyra-Eagle 61, Delavan-Darien 59, Home School Eagles 49, Parkview 32.5, Big Foot 18, Monticello 9.
100: 1. Pluess (ET), 13.04; 2. Stallings (D-D), 13.33; 3. Cherek (ET), 13.37. 200: 1. Rondeau (ET), 26.61; 2. Pluess (ET), 26.98; 3. Snorek (P-E), 27.02. 400: 1. Rondeau (ET), 59.57; 2. Riemer (B/J), 1:01.02; 3. Bell (CL), 1:07.58. 400 wheelchair: 1. Cleaver (BT), 1:16.18. 800: 1. Pfarr (HSE), 2:25.64; 2. Riemer (B/J), 2:26.88; 3. Sorg (D-D), 2:30.20. 800 wheelchair: 1. Cleaver (BT), 2:39.54. 1600: 1. Pfarr (HSE), 5:30.58; 2. Damman (CL), 5:35.69; 3. Riemer (B/J), 5:41.75. 1600 wheelchair: 1. Cleaver (BT), 5:40.72. 3200: 1. Damman (CL), 12:10.32; 2. Maly (CL), 12:11.17; 3. Skalsky (HSE), 12:47.93. 100 hurdles: 1. Crecelius (Park), 17.54; 2. Sherlund (BT), 17.82; 3. Hyatt (P-E), 18.35. 300 hurdles: 1. Stallings (D-D), 49.16; 2. Sherlund (BT), 50.11; 3. Fredrick (P-E), 53.31. 4x100: 1. Badger (Porras, Knaack, Fettig, Villarreal), 53.40; 2. Palmyra-Eagle, 53.59; 3. Delavan-Darien, 53.99. 4x200: 1. Turner (Mosher, Sherlund, Shull, Terrell), 1:50.84; 2. Palmyra-Eagle, 1:52.61; 3. Badger, 1:54.11. 4x400: 1. Badger (Carr, Milligan, Flies, Monge) 4:18.28; 2. Delavan-Darien, 4:26.96. 3. Parkview, 4:33.02. DMR 4000: 1. Home School Eagles (Skalsky, Williams, Chapman, Pfarr), 13:35.03; 2. Clinton, 13:50.19; 3. Badger, 15:12.78. Shot put: 1. Terrell (BT), 36-10; 2. Firn (CL), 35-10; 3. Nottestad (Ba), 35-0.5. Shot put wheelchair: 1. Cleaver (BT), 16-2. Discus: 1. Jansen (Ba), 119-9; 2. Fish (B/J), 108-11; 3. Wahl (M), 101-6. High jump: 1. Milligan (Ba), 4-11; 2. Brown (B/J), 4-8; 3. Nixon (ET), 4-8. Pole vault: 1. Jarvis (Ba), 9-0; 2. Huisheere (CL), 8-6; 3. Mraz (Ba), 6-6. Long jump: 1. Pluess (ET), 16-5.25; 2. Yates (B/J), 15-11.75; 3. Fettig (Ba), 15-7.75. Triple jump: 1. Knaack (Ba), 36-1; 2. Stallings (D-D), 33-2; 3. Hyatt (P-E), 32-11.