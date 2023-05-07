BELOIT—While plenty of returning schools had some stellar results, it was newcomer Badger High School who came into the 42nd Beloit Daily News Invitational meet and dominated the field…and the track.

The Badgers, who haven’t competed in the meet since 2003, won both the girls and the boys team titles with plenty of breathing room on Friday night’s track meet held at Beloit Turner High School.

