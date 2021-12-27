MILWAUKEE — The Bradley Center played host to the Badger Hockey Showdown 14 times, making the annual holiday-week an annual downtown staple.
But the last Badger Hockey Showdown was held in 2002, and the Bradley Center isn’t even standing anymore.
After 19 years away—including last year, when COVID-19 forced cancellation of the event—NCAA Division I college hockey is returning to Milwaukee.
The Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off will take place today and Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, with the Badgers scheduled to meet Yale in today’s second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Up first are Providence and Bowling Green in the first semifinal at 4 p.m.
Wisconsin will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, regardless of whether it is the championship or consolation game.
And Wisconsin coach Tony Granato, for one, is fired up.
“I want us to go to Milwaukee as if it was the Stanley Cup,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said recently.
“It’s really important for us to look at it as we’re going to a special building, special place, special tournament,” Granato said. “We’re going to have a group of fans there that don’t get to see us regularly. And I want to make sure that’s our focus going in there, that that’s a chance to have a special moment in Wisconsin hockey. That’s what we have to look forward to.”
Wisconsin won the Showdown eight times in the 14 years it was held at the Bradley Center. As attendance waned, the tournament moved to the Kohl Center in Madison for its final seven years.
Including regular-season games, holiday tournaments, conference tournaments and NCAA tournament games, Wisconsin is 29-18-3 in Milwaukee. One of the program’s biggest victories came at the Bradley Center in 2006, when the Badgers won their sixth and most recent NCAA championship.
“There’s been some phenomenal hockey played there, there’s been some great players that have stepped onto that ice and played in the Milwaukee tournament,” Granato said. “We know it’s important not only for our team but for our state and for our fans to have us have a good showing there.”
A look at the teams:
Wisconsin (5-12-1)
The Badgers are coming off a split with Penn State two weeks ago at the Kohl Center.
Senior forward Brock Caufield (four goals, seven assists) and graduate student Tarek Baker (five goals, five assists) have led the Badgers offense. Freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans leads the team with eight assists and shares second overall with 10 points.
Junior Jared Moe (2.62 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) has spent most of the time in net and made a career-high 47 saves in the most recent game, a 5-4 overtime loss to Penn State.
UW holds a 7-2-2 all-time edge in meetings with Yale, including 1-1-2 in holiday showdowns in Wisconsin. Yale reached the title game in 1998 at the Bradley Center and tied UW for the 2010 title in Madison.
Yale (3-7-0)
The Bulldogs did not play last season, started this year with just nine skaters with college experience and played the first 10 games with just eight forwards. The three wins have come the past four games, though, with sophomore goaltender Nathan Reid—who lettered in lacrosse at Sun Prairie High School—on the ice for all of them.
Sophomore Niklas Allain leads Yale with four goals and seven points, and junior Cole Donhauser has recorded a team-high four assists.
Providence (14-7-0)
The Friars come in with eight victories in their past 10 games but without head coach Nate Leaman, director of hockey operations Theresa Feaster and leading point scorer Brett Berard, all of whom are participating in the World Junior Championship this week in Canada.
In Berard’s absence, Nick Poisson, another sophomore, is the Friars’ leading point scorer with five goals and 18 assists. But the team has had points recorded by 21 players, and is high in the national rankings on the power play (second, .301) and penalty kill (fifth, 89.9%).
Goaltender Jaxson Stauber, a Mike Richter Award finalist last season, has a 2.13 goals-against average and .923 save percentage, both ranking among the top 20 in Division I.
Bowling Green (8-7-3)
The Falcons began the season with 11 new players, including eight freshmen.
Goaltender Christian Stoever, who played junior hockey for the Madison Capitols, is 3-4-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average.
Offensive leaders are Nathan Burke (10 goals), Austen Swankler (19 points), Taylor Schneider (12 assists, tied for the lead with Swankler and Gabriel Chicoine) and Alex Barber (seven goals, tied with Swankler for second, and 17 points, tied for second with Schneider).