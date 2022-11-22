BELOIT—Azeez Ganiyu scored a layup on an assist by Clayton Jenny at the buzzer to give Beloit College a thrilling 57-55 non-conference victory over Aurora at Flood Arena Tuesday night.

Aurora (3-2) had tied the game at 55-55 on a jumper by Julian Gatewood with 5 seconds left, but that gave the Bucs enough time to push the ball to Ganiyu for the game-winner.

Recommended for you