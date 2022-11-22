BELOIT—Azeez Ganiyu scored a layup on an assist by Clayton Jenny at the buzzer to give Beloit College a thrilling 57-55 non-conference victory over Aurora at Flood Arena Tuesday night.
Aurora (3-2) had tied the game at 55-55 on a jumper by Julian Gatewood with 5 seconds left, but that gave the Bucs enough time to push the ball to Ganiyu for the game-winner.
The former Beloit Memorial standout had a great game with 20 points, converting 9-of-12 shots from the field, including 1-of-2 3-pointers. He also had three rebounds and five blocked shots.
Much of the game seesawed back and forth. The Bucs (3-3), who had trailed 25-23 at the half, took a 51-47 lead with 3:53 to play on a three-point play by Ganiyu and a layup by Jabari Scuefield.
Aurora closed to within 51-50 before Ganiyu picked up an assist on a basket by Semaj Roy that made it 53-50 with 2:03 to play.
Tre Hamilton tied the game at 1:39 with a 3-pointer, but Beloit’s Brian Rusch answered at 1:05 with a basket of his own to make it 55-53.
It stayed that way until Gatewood tied it and Ganiyu untied it again.
Rusch was the only other Buccaneer in double figures in scoring with 11 points, converting three treys. Scufield chipped in nine points and nine rebounds.
As a team, the Bucs shot 47.1 percent from the field (24-51), including 7-of-17 on treys. They were just 2-of-5 at the free throw line and were outrebounded 35-32. Beloit had 16 assists, including four assists apiece by Rusch and Clayton Jenny. The Bucs had 21 turnovers.
Aurora was led in scoring by Julian Gatewood with 13 points.Noah Butler chipped in 12 to go with his seven rebounds. Aurora shot 35 percent from the field (21-60), including 3-of-11 on 3-pointers. They were 10-of-11 from the line and had 15 turnovers.
Beloit will begin Midwest Conference play on Nov. 29 when it hosts Lawrence at 7:30 p.m.