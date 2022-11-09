BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead/Juda’s football team finished runnerup in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and two Cardinals have received top honors on the 2022 All-SWC team.
Senior Austin Moe, who was named to both the All-SWC First Team on offense and defense, was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Teammate Blake Matthys, a junior inside linebacker, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. He led the Cardinals (9-3, 7-2 SWC) with 86 solo tackles and 30 assists for 116 total tackles.
Like Moe, Matthys was First Team on both sides of the ball. He also was named at running back after rushing for 870 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns.
Joining Moe and Matthys on the First Team Offense from the Cardinals is junior wide receiver Gunner Boegli (10 receptions, 31 yards, 8 TDs). Moe and Matthys are joined on the First Team Defense by senior defensive back Aidyn Vondra (37 solos, 20 assists) and junior Marcus McIntyre (76 solos, 35 assists). Vondra also was named as a First Team return specialist. He had five punt returns and amassed 206 yards and scored two TDs. He also had seven kick returns for 319 yards and two more TDs.
Earning Second Team Offense honors from the Cardinals were junior running back Isaac Saunders and senior offensive lineman CJ Streuly. Brodhead/Juda also put sophomore outside linebacker David Masloske and junior defensive back Gunner Boegli on the Second Team Defense.
Three Cardinals earned Honorable Mention: junior inside linebacker Joe Lohmar, senior outside linebacker Sean Huffman and sophomore quarterback Gabe Bockhop.
Prairie du Chien junior Max Schneider is the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Lancaster senior Jacob DiVali is Offensive Player of the Year. Conference champion Prairie du Chien’s Cory Koenig is Coach of the Year and Richland Center’s Chris Clerkin and Lancaster’s Josh Burr are co-Assistant Coaches of the Year.
The entire team follows:
• FIRST TEAM OFFENSE: QB—Jacob DiVall, sr., Lancaster. RB—Ty Wagner, jr., Prairie du Chien; Blake Matthys, jr., Brodhead/Juda; Rhett Koenig, sr., Prairie du Chien. WR—Gunner Boegli, jr., Brodhead/Juda; Brady Oyen, sr., Lancaster; Sawyer Garthwaite, so., Dodgeville. TE—Blake Thiry, so., Prairie du Chien. OL—Austin Moe, sr., Brodhead/Juda; Max Schneider, jr., Prairie du Chien; Ryan McCartney, sr., Lancaster; Tyler Brown, sr., Richland Center; Dawson Eastman, jr., Prairie du Chien.
• FIRST TEAM DEFENSE: DL—Austin Moe, sr., Brodhead/Juda; Porter Mandurano, sr., Platteville, DE—Teige Perkins, jr., Richland Center; Bryce Galle, sr., Lancaster. ILB—Blake Matthys, jr., Brodhead/Juda; Luke Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien; Riley Donahoe, jr., Platteville. OLB—Ty Wagner, jr., Prairie du Chien; Wyatt Muerich, sr., Lancaster. DB—Aidyn Vondra, sr., Brodhead/Juda; Marcus McIntyre, jr., Brodhead/Juda; Kurt Wall, sr., Prairie du Chien; Logan Wulf, jr., Lancaster.
• FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS: K—Joey Xiya, Prairie du Chien, sr. P—Maddox Cejka, sr., Prairie du Chien. Ret.—Aidyn Vondra, sr., Brodhead/Juda.
• SECOND TEAM OFFENSE: QB—Derek Digman, sr., Platteville. RB—Peyton Alvarado, jr., Lancaster; Landon Clary, sr., River Valley; Isaac Saunders, jr., Brodhead/Juda. WR—Garrison Tashner, jr., Platteville; Matthew Pittz, sr., Dodgeville; Drake Ingham, jr., Prairie du Chien. TE—Mitch Wolf, sr., Lancaster. OL—Porter Mandurano, sr., Platteville; Brett Bindl, sr., River Valley; CJ Streuly, sr., Brodhead/Juda; Will Bussan, jr., Lancaster; Mason Mandurano, so., Platteville; Zach Eames, sr., River Valley.
• SECOND TEAM DEFENSE: DL—Brogan Brewer, sr., Prairie du Chien; Brett Bindl, sr., River Valley. DE—Zach Eames, sr., River Valley; Blake Thiry, so., Prairie du Chien. ILB—Kolten Stibbe, sr., Richland Center; Landon Radtke, sr., River Valley; Chase Forsyth, sr., Dodgeville. OLB—David Masloske, so., Brodhead/Juda; Zack Vickerman, sr., River Valley. DB—Trey Schulte, sr., River Valley; Gunner Boegli, jr., Brodhead/Juda; Maddox Cejka, sr., Prairie du Chien; Lucas Ludlum, so., Platteville.
• SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS: K—Zach Hillers, jr., Richland Center. P—Bryce Galle, sr., Lancaster. Ret.—Kurt Wall, sr., Prairie du Chien.