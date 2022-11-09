JVG_221031_BRODHEAD03.jpg
Blake Matthys was a two-way starter for Brodhead/Juda and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead/Juda’s football team finished runnerup in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and two Cardinals have received top honors on the 2022 All-SWC team.

Senior Austin Moe, who was named to both the All-SWC First Team on offense and defense, was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.

