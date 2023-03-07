ROCKFORD — Hononegah’s bowling program was well-represented on the Rock Valley College men’s and women’s teams which won National Junior College Athletic Association national titles last weekend.
Connor Mooney and James Stewart are members of the Golden Eagles men’s team and Kiley Olson is on the RVC women’s squad.
The men’s team was led by Mooney who took second in All-Events in a field of 130 bowlers with a total pin fall of 2,740. He averaged 228.3 for the tournament in which only 29 players averaged over 200. Stewart finished 10th in All-Events with a 210.3 average
The RVC men’s team led wire-to-wire to repeat as NJCAA national champions, claiming their third overall national title. The event was held at AMF Airport Lanes in Cheektowaga, NY. The Golden Eagles defeated host Erie Communnity College by 270 pins.
Mooney and teammate Nole Hefty were named to the NJCAA All-American team.
RVC is headed to compete this coming weekend in the USBC Sectionals tournament in Addison, Ill. The Top 80 teams in the entire country (two-year and four-year colleges) will compete for a chance to advance to the Intercollegiate Team Championships April 19-22 at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas. The top 4 teams from each Sectional will advance.
RVC’s women also led wire-to-wire for a 911-pin victory over Iowa Western to repeat as NJCAA women’s champs in Cheektowaga, NY. The Golden Eagles won their second title in just their third appearance.
The Golden Eagles women will also compete in the USBC sectional tournament in Addison, Ill., this coming weekend. The top 64 teams compete for a chance to advance to the Intercollegiate Team Championships April 14-24 in Las Vegas. The top four teams from each sectional will advance.
• GARRETT IN NATIONALS: Shelvin Garrett II (Beloit Memorial) is one of eight UW-Whitewater athletes competing in the NCAA Division III National Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., Friday and Saturday.
Sophomore Garrett and senior Brayden Zettle are both competing in the triple jump.