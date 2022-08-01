BELOIT—Maria Valentyn’s official title is Vice President of Entertainment for the Beloit Sky Carp.
But Valentyn prefers the title “Vice President of Fun.”
“My number one priority is to make sure that when you come to a game,” she said. “Whether we’re winning or losing on the field, is that we’re always winning in the stands.”
Valentyn is in charge of everything from deciding what music is played during the games to coming up with ideas for different themed nights at ABC Supply Stadium.
She has been with the Sky Carp since April 2021, but she has been in Minor League Baseball for seven years, including two years as the Director of Sponsorship Services with the Lehigh IronPigs, the Phillies’ AAA affiliate.
Valentyn joined the Sky Carp when the team was still called the Snappers, and the new name had already been picked when she arrived.
“Change is always scary,” Valentyn said. “But the change was necessary. With new ownership and a new stadium, a complete and total refresh of the brand was needed.”
Despite support for the Snappers name on social media, Valentyn said merchandise sales were slow even after the move to the new stadium.
While some people who had grown attached to the name “Snappers” may have provided some negative noise at the beginning, merchandise sales have skyrocketed since the change.
“We’ve sold a lot of merch,” Valentyn said. “We’re closing in on half a million dollars worth of merchandise sold. That’s something Beloit baseball has never seen in its entire lifetime. It’s outpacing multiple years of Snappers merchandise sales, all in one season.”
With the name change a success the team also had to find a replacement for Snappy, the team mascot. And what better way to pick a new one than with the public’s help.
The Sky Carp put out a form where fans could suggest names, and received thousands of submissions. Beloit had to be mindful of trademarks, sorry to those who suggested Honk Aaron.
In the end, the team landed on the name Poopsie.
“We know that geese poop is just everywhere,” Valentyn said. “You have to poke fun at that, and it’s really easy for a kid to say. They light up and giggle when they say it.”
The term “poopsie” is often used as a term of endearment towards a loved one, and its earliest use was found in the Sheboygan Press, giving it a Wisconsin tie.
“The amount of people who come up to me on the concourse asking, ‘where is Poopsie,’” she said. “‘We need a picture with Poopsie.’ It is almost constant, and that’s just so fun for us.”
With the name and mascot cemented, Valentyn’s focus has now fully shifted to coming up with unique events for gameday.
The team has weekly themed nights that occur all season long like “Thirsty Thursdays,” where beer is offered at a discounted price, and “Sunday Family Fun Day,” where kids 12 and under get to run the bases after the game.
“I love having those consistent things you can count on,” Valentyn said. “Even if you’re a season ticket holder, the show looks different every time you’re here. Whether you like our theme nights or not, we’ve always got something cool going on that you’re probably going to enjoy.”
One of Valentyn’s favorite things about her job is coming up with ideas for theme nights. The team recently hosted a “Harry Potter” themed night, where fans got to take home the iconic Hogwarts scarves seen in the movies.
“Star Wars night, for me, was hands down the best,” Valentyn said. “We had about 20 Star Wars characters at the ballpark roaming around, which was just so cool. It was awesome to watch adults and kids just delight in these absolutely realistic characters.”
The Sky Carp ranked near the bottom in attendance in all of Minor League Baseball for several years, and last season they had the ninth-worst overall average at just 779 fans per game.
During their 38 games at Pohlman Field last season they averaged an abysmal 425 people per game.
But fans flocked to ABC Supply Stadium for the last 23 home games, where they averaged 910 fans per game, and they sold out the opening game at their new home.
Beloit only had seven season ticket holders in 2019; they now have over 100. Attendance is way up for the Sky Carp, largely thanks to the new stadium and fan experience.
“We’re averaging well over a thousand fans per game,” Valentyn said. “We certainly want that number to be higher, but we are absolutely trending in the right direction. We’re just excited to keep building on that with another great season with more themed nights and promotions.”