CUMBERLAND, Ga. (AP) —When Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning Sunday night, it certainly appeared as though the Atlanta Braves were headed to their first World Series title since 1995.
The Houston Astros didn’t want to cooperate.
The Astros battled back and, by the time the Daily News was set to print Sunday night, Houston was leading 9-5 in the ninth inning.
Should the Astros hold on, they would force a game six, to be held Tuesday in Houston.
After Duvall’s slam staked the Braves to a 4-0 edge, Houston steadily came back. The Astros plated two runs in the second, and two more in the third to tie it up at 4-4.
After Freddie Freeman hit a solo shot for Atlanta to give the Braves a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third, the Astros scored three runs in the fifth and single tallies in the seventh and eighth.
In the fateful fifth, former Brewer Martin Maldonado drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the tying run before pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez put the Astros up 7-5 with a bloop single.
Five different Houston bullpen pitchers combined to throw 5 1-3 scoreless frames as the game headed into the ninth inning.
Maldonado racked up three RBI, and Carlos Correa was 3-for-5 with a pair of runs batted in. Yuli Gurriel also had three hits for Houston.