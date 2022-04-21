BELOIT—Araceli Delgado scored five goals and Beloit Memorial’s girls soccer team rolled to a 7-0 victory over Janesville Parker in Big Eight Conference action Thursday night at Jacobson Field.
Marieli Perez and Naima Ruff also scored goals for the Purple Knights.
Goalie Michelle De La Torre recorded the shutout.
Head coach Julio Castaneda said the Knights received outstanding play from senior players Perez and Mariana Cardenas.
• TENNIS: MADISON EAST 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2: The Purple Knights lost to the Purgolders, but picked up a pair of doubles victories.
Javier Martinez-Pacheco and Emmanuel Martinez won at No. 2 doubles and Noe Garcia and Alonzo Barraza won at No. 3 doubles.
Results:
Madison East 5, Beloit Memorial 2
Singles: No. 1, Aidan Simkin (ME) def. Reid Stadelman, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2, Bela Braddock (ME) def. Sergio Pacheco-Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3, Wesley Carne (ME) def. Jorden Gosa, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4, Fletcher Hasburgh (ME) def. Jahir Guevara, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1, Mantas Kudzin/Ordon Brelsford (ME) def. Abdulhakeem Abadalah/Sebastian Grajeda, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2, Javiier Martinez-Pacheco/Emmanuel Martinez (BM) def. Matias Bergren/Truman Rafferty, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Noe Garcia/Alonzo Barraza (BM) def. Solen Desano/Moritz Junker, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
• GOLF: TRI-CITY INVITATIONAL: Beloit Memorial senior Griffin Oberneder had a terrific first day in the tournament at Glen Erin, shooting a 74. Kai Wong had an 82, Liam Flanaganan 86 and Conner Churchill a 99.
The Knights sit at 341 after the first day. Janesville Craig shot 321 and Janesville Parker 360.
• BASEBALL:BELOIT TURNER 5, EDGERTON 1: The Trojans got their revenge for a home loss to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday by winning on the road on Thursday. The teams combined for only seven hits.
Starting pitcher Michael Cook worked 6 1-3 innings and allowed only one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out five. Konner Giddley came on to record the final two outs.
The loss went to Carson Dupuis, who allowed five runs (one earned) in 4 2-3 innings. He walked five and struck out seven.
The Trojans had only three hits in the game. Jackson Burk was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Will Lauterbach was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Eric Halon scored twiec.
• HONONEGAH 7, FREEPORT 1: Hononegah’s baseball team continue to roll as Bryce Goodwine stepped on the mound and delivered a 3-hit, 7-1 victory over the Freeport Pretzels with 15 strikeouts.
Goodwine walked just one in his seven innings of work and the lone run charged to him was unearned.
The Pretzels scored their unearned run in the second inning. Hononegah erased the deficit by scoring three times in the fourth and added two runs in the fifth and seventh. Landen Seymour knocked in three runs for the Indians. Ryan Hamilton was the only Indian with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.
Linescore:
Hononegah 7, Freeport 1
Hononegah..000 320 2—7 9 1
Freeport…..010 000 0—1 3 4
PItching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Goodwine (W) 7.0-3-1-0-1-15. Free, Trickle (L) 5.0-4-5-2-3-5; Zarnold 2.0-5-2-2-1-0..
Leading hitters: Goodwine 1x3, 1 run; Sayles 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Hibbard 1x3, 1 run; Seymour 1x2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Hamilton 2x3, 1 RBI; Smith 1x4, 1 RBI. Free, Lei 1-3, 1 run. 2B: Goodwine, Hamilton, Sayles. 3B: Hibbard.