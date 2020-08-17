JANESVILLE—Brian Angileri and Ken Pollard came away with the 2020 SWANI Scramble title after shooting a 58 on Sunday at Janesville Riverside Golf Club.
The duo shot a 68 on Saturday at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit before rallying to win by four strokes over four different twosomes.
Beloit’s Andy Hagen and Josh Dailey were in that second-place group, shooting a 67 on Saturday before following that up with a 63 Sunday in Janesville.
Steve and Addison Sennett were also in the mix at 12-under par, shooting 63 Saturday and 67 Sunday.
The other duos in the second place slot were Brent Corey and Brent Kern from Janesville and Adam Rick and Doug Pedersen from Milwaukee.
Beloit duo Larry Stankewitz and Rich Raisbeck shot 66 on both Saturday and Sunday to place in a tie for 10th.