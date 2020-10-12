Have glove, will travel.
Beloit Turner graduate Austin Andrews has continued his globetrotting softball exploits despite the presence of COVID-19. Andrews, a 2011 Turner grad, recently returned from the USSSA Men’s Major in Florida with a few more defensive highlights to add to his already robust highlight film.
Andrews, who plays for Smash it Sports, sprawled out in deep left-center field for a catch during one game. The video, featured prominently on the USSSA softball page, already has more than 106,000 views.
Despite the defensive highlights, Andrews said the weekend itself was a disappointment.
“Coming in, we were favored to win the tournament,” Andrews said. “We had won the last tournament of the regular season and we were clicking on all levels. But when we got down here, we just couldn’t seem to come up with the big two-out hit and we ended up finishing the tournament 2-2.”
Andrews said the final weekend capped a busy summer and fall.
“Because of COVID, we didn’t start until the second week of June,” Andrews said. “After that, we played two to three weekends per month to get our normal amount of tournaments in. It’s been go-go-go for the last three months. It’s been hectic, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
As per usual, the competition Andrews played against in the professional circuit was top-notch.
“When you play against these guys, you know it’s the best of the best,” Andrews said. “It’s a battle every single time out and you can never let up. I just had dinner last night with Ryan Harvey, who was a former first round draft pick of the Cubs. I’ve seen the guy hit a softball probably 450 feet. It’s incredible what these guys can do.”
On Sunday and Monday, Andrews was able to compete for a national team.
“The director of USA Softball came up to me this weekend and asked if I wanted to play with their younger team,” Andrews said. “The group I play with is 32 and younger, and then they have an older group. They only play once a year, and usually it’s called the Border Battle and it’s against a Canadian team. But because of COVID, they didn’t make it this year, so they put together a USA Softball Showdown, where it’s the best players in the country split up. We went 2-2, but I had a lot of fun.”
The sprawling catches have been his calling card.
Beloit Turner head coach Jeff Clowes said he’s not surprised to follow Andrews’ success on the diamond, where Andrews was an ace defensive shortstop and a solid pitcher and hitter.
“Austin was one of the toughest and most competitive kids we’ve had,” Clowes said. “He always wanted the ball on the mound and it was nearly impossible to put one by him on the infield. He was a big part of our sectional run in 2009. He did a great job as a closer.”
Andrews said the transition to the outfield wasn’t always smooth sailing.
“There was definitely an adjustment to playing center field,” Andrews said. “The softball flies differently than a baseball, so I had to get used to that. But my defense is absolutely what I’m there for. I love being in control of the other outfielders and being in charge.”
Look for Andrews’ latest exploits on a highlight reel on a YouTube clip near you.