WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis,—Beloit Turner Middle School eighth grader Sydney Andrews placed third in her 125-pound weight division at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Youth State Tournament. The event was held over this past weekend at the Woodside Dome.
Sydney dropped her opening match 9-0, but rebounded to win by pin in 2:04 of the second round.
In the third round, she won by pin in 27 seconds.
Her final match was a rematch against the first wrestler she had lost to. This time, Sydney prevailed, 10-4 for third place.