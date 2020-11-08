UNCASVILLE, CT—Rockton fighter Corey “Overtime” Anderson didn’t even need all of regulation to win his debut in Bellator MMA last Thursday night.
Fighting in the main event in Bellator 251, the 28-year-old won with a second-round TKO over veteran 44-year-old fighter Melvin Manhoef. The event was held at the Mohegan Sun Arena and telecast on the CBS Sports Network.
Fighting on the undercard, Beloit native Alex Polizzi suffered his first loss as a professional, dropping a unanimous 30-27 decision to Lithuanian Julius Anglickas.
In the main event, 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Anderson held a decided advantage over the 5-8, 204-pound Manhoef (32-15-1). Anderson’s reach is 77.5 inches compared to 72 for Manhoef.
By the second round, Anderson was well in control and unleashed a flurry of elbows and fists that caused the referee to stop the fight with 2:34 remaining. The Hononegah High School grad improved his overall pro record to 14-5.
Interviewed on CBS, Anderson said, “My trainer told me to keep it simple. You don’t have to do anything fancy. Just do what you do when you’re sparring and he can’t beat you.”
Asked what fighter he’d like to see next, Anderson said whomever is ranked No. 1.
“Tell him to come see me,” Anderson said with a grin.
Polizzi, a light heavyweight at 6-foot and 203 pounds, gave up three inches in height to the powerful Anglickas. The former Northwestern wrestler kept the match tight, but Anglickas prevented him from landing anything really damaging down the stretch.
Polizzi’s record is now 7-1 while Anglickas improved to 9-1.