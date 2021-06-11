ROCKTON, Ill. — Ryan Anderson just got done pitching the game of his life.
So what did the Hononegah junior do for an encore?
Only single in the winning run to give his Indians their first IHSA Class 4A sectional title in school history.
Anderson's bloop single that barely eluded the grasp of the Huntley center fielder Alex Janke plated Gabe Roessler to cap a 3-2 victory over Huntley.
The Indians can earn their first trip to state with a win over Mt. Prospect Monday evening in Schaumburg.
While the walk-off single is what advanced the Indians, many events leading up to the final hit are worth examining.
Any discussion of Friday's game, played with temperatures in the 90's, must begin with Anderson.
The diminutive southpaw allowed just two unearned runs in nine innings against a high-powered Huntley attack.
Both tallies came in the second inning after a pair of costly errors by the Indians, giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 advantage.
The Indians climbed back into the game courtesy of the legs of Bryce Goodwine, who walked, stole second, went to third on the catcher's throwing error, and scored on a Noah Goddard groundout.
The game remained 2-1, with Anderson forcing ground ball after ground ball and the Indians struggling to get anything going, until Goddard led off the bottom of the sixth inning.
After taking a pitch, Goddard squared up a high fastball and sent it flying well over the center field wall, tying the game and injecting the Hononegah dugout with some energy.
"I figured I was going to get a fastball there," Goddard said. "And as soon as I hit it, I knew it was out. I got all of it."
Both teams went down quietly in the seventh and eighth. Anderson put a stop to the 9th by snaring a line drive and doubling the Huntley runner off first, setting up the dramatic ninth frame and ending his day on the mound at an even 100 pitches.
With one out, Gabe Roessler singled to right field. When the Huntley right fielder couldn't immediately corral the ball, Roessler streaked for second and made it safely.
"The ball was in the gap just a little bit," Roessler said. "And with how choppy our outfield is, I knew that if he didn't come up with it perfectly, I was going to try for second."
Hononegah coach Matt Simpson said Roessler's natural instinct and confidence allows him to make plays like that.
"I think Bryce Goodwine is the only other guy on our team that would've tried that," Simpson said. "And it's not just speed, it's having the confidence to try it, knowing that they are going to look pretty silly if they get thrown out."
After another out, Scotty Porter kept the inning alive with an infield single that moved Roessler to third with two outs.
That brought up Anderson, held hitless up to that point. He took the first pitch and went with it, hitting it over the shortstop's head and just in front of a diving Janke, scoring Roessler and setting off a wild celebration in between first and second base, which featured Anderson being lifted onto the shoulders of a jubilant Goodwine.
"He's been a decent hitter for us all year," Simpson said. "He'll flare one out there on you and give you a good battle. Is he a Roessler or a Goddard? No, not right now, but he'll fight every time."
Anderson said there wasn't an occasion Friday in which he felt nervous.
"I stay pretty even-keeled," Anderson said. "If you lose your composure, you lose everything. You can't give anything up to the other team, you can't give anything up to the umpires. You just have to stay calm and do what you can."
Simpson said he couldn't say enough about Anderson.
"He located so well and he's got four legitimate pitches that he can throw for strikes," Simpson said. "I've always said that in high school if you've got two legitimate pitches that you can locate, you're in great shape. The ceiling on him is so high. Huntley is a great team, and he threw a couple of changeups that they just waved at. It was an unbelievable performance."
One that carried the Indians to just one win away from the promised land of the state tournament.
"I'm just so happy for this group of guys," Simpson said. "It's one of the best groups we've had here, and it's been a great year. Eli Anderson came in to play second and made some great plays at second. On any other team, as a senior he would start and play every inning. He could've pouted, but instead he's been unselfish and ready to go when we needed him."
Monday's game will start at 7:30, and be held at Wintrust Field, home of the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League.