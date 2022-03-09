WHITEWATER, Wis.—UW-Whitewater’s Shelvin Garrett II, a Beloit Memorial High School graduate, will compete in the triple jump at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Championships Friday and Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Garrett’s top mark in the event is 47-feet, 9.25 inches (14.56 meters).
Garrett was one of 10 members of the UW-W men’s and women’s track and field programs to earn All-Midwest Region accolades from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2022 indoor season. To earn All-Region standing, student-athletes must rank among the top five in their region in individual events and/or be a part of a top-three ranked relay team.
• DEMCO ALSO AT D-III MEET: UW-Oshkosh senior Alexandria Demco (Big Foot) will participate in the mile run and also run a leg of the distance medley relay in this weekend’s NCAA D-III Indoor Track and Field Championships in North Carolina.
Demco was selected Track Performer of the Meet at the 2022 WIAC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championship held Feb. 25-26 in Platteville.
Demco won the 800 meters (2:16.41) and the mile (5:01.96) and also ran on the victorious distance medley relay with a time of 11:57.65.
• REGENTS ROLLING: Annaka Bartz (Hononegah) was a major contributor to the Rockford University softball program as a player. Apparently she’s had a strong impact as an assistant coach as well.
Bartz, going after her masters degree, is serving as an assistant under another Hononegah alum, Josh Keener. So far their Regents are 4-0 on a spring trip to Fort Myers, Fla., defeating in order: Kenyon College (12-9), Rochester Institute of Technology (11-10), University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (11-3) and New Jersey City University (10-1).
The Regents also have a Hononegah connection in the lineup. Infielder Olivia Swanson has started a pair of games and has two hits in seven trips (.286) with a run scored and three RBIs.