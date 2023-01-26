IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi’s career with the Iowa Hawkeyes is filled with highlights.
Chalk up another Sunday in front of a University of Wisconsin record of more than 5,000 fans in Madison.
Iowa trailed the Badgers 18-15 heading into his heavyweight match, the final one of the night. Cassioppi defeated UW’s 11th-ranked Trent Hillger 4-1 and Iowa won the dual on a criteria tiebreaker.
They traded escapes in the first and second periods before Cassioppi grabbed a 3-1 lead with a takedown 20 seconds into the third to grab control.
It was the third time this season Cassioppi took the mat with a dual result in the balance and the third time he came out on top (Iowa State, Illinois and Wisconsin).
“It doesn’t change anything for me, I have to go out and do my job,” stated Cassioppi on the Hawkeyes’ website. “The big thing is I want my teammates to win, and I want what’s best for them. That’s the biggest thing that’s on my mind there.”
The red-shirt senior is 16–0 overall with 10 pins. His victories include four over nationally-ranked opponents. Ranked No. 3 in the nation, Cassioppi will face No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet at Penn State on Friday.
Cassioppi was second in the Big Ten a year ago. He has a career record of 68-10.
• GOLDEN EAGLES: The Rock Valley College women’s basketball team improved to 17-6 with a 106-45 romp over College of DuPage in Rockford.
Several local players contributed for the Golden Eagles. Elli Teubert (Clinton) had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Carly LaMay (Hononegah) had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Bre’Najah Davis (Beloit Memorial) had eight points and nine rebounds.
The Golden Eagles, ranked 15th in the latest NJCAA women’s basketball DII poll, travel to Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Ill., on Saturday.
Jordan Majeed (Turner) helped RVC’s men post their fourth win in a row Wednesday as they defeated College of Dupage 73-68. He tallied 16 points, hitting 7-of-12 shots. He also had eight rebounds and three assists.
• DIFFERENT GOLDEN EAGLES: Hononegah grad Jordan King’s Marquette basketball team improved to 13-7 overall and 6-5 in the BIG EAST with a 64-40 rout of Xavier on Wednesday.
King scored 17 points in the win to move up three spots on the Marquette all-time scorer’s list, improving to 22nd in program history. She passed Selena Lott (2017–21) and Kerri Reaves (1991-95), and now sits tied with Courtney Romeiser (1989-93) with 1,204 in her career.
Wednesday, King scored in double figures for the 16th time this season and the 59th of her career.
The Golden Eagles travel to Butler on Sunday.
