WHITEWATER, Wis. — Two-time NCAA Division III All-American triple jumper Shelvin Garrett II has apparently picked up right where he left off last spring.
The Beloit Memorial graduate won the triple jump at the Midwest Elite Invitational on Saturday with a leap of 14.69 meters (48-feet, 2.50 inches).
A sophomore, Garrett helped UW-Whitewater finish fourth with 86.5 points, trailing only UW-Oshkosh (120), Washington University (112) and UW-La Crosse (97.50). Also competing in the meet were Loras (64), UW-Stevens Point (41), Trine (36) and Carthage (28).
Garrett was an All-American in the triple jump in 2022 in both the indoor and outdoor season. He is currently ranked seventh in D-III in the indoor triple jump. He has only competed in two meets this spring due to a quad injury and Saturday was the first time he used his full run-up to the board.
Speedy UW-W freshman Kobe Chandler, another Beloit Memorial grad, took fourth in the 400 meters in 50.75 seconds. He also anchored the Warhawks’ 4x400-meter relay to fourth (3:28.20).
PLAY BALL: College softball is underway and sophomore Kendall Johnson (Hononegah) is off to a great start for Saint Louis University. Playing third base for the 2-3 Billikens, Johnson has five hits in her first 11 at-bats with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs.
Saint Louis played over the weekend at the Rosemont Dome in Rosemont, Ill.
GOLDEN EAGLES UPDATE: The Rock Valley College women’s basketball team improved to 20-6 with an 85-47 rout of host Illinois Valley College. Freshman Bre/Najah Davis (Beloit Memorial) scored 13 points and had five rebounds in the win for the Golden Eagles, ranked 12th in the latest NJCAA Division II poll.
Elli Teubert (Clinton) had nine points and Carly Lamay (Hononegah) three steals in the win.
RVC’s men’s team improved to 16-11 with a 95-64 rout of Illinois Valley. Jordan Majeed (Turner) had 13 points with two 3-pointers and two steals. The Golden Eagles travel to Milwaukee Area Technical College on Tuesday.